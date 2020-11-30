Ethiopia military takes control of Tigray capital

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 29: Ethiopian troops have taken "full control" of the Tigray region's capital Mekelle, the government said on Saturday evening, a major development in a three-week-old war that is sending shockwaves through the Horn of Africa.

The Ethiopian government launched a manhunt on Sunday for leaders of a rebellious faction in the northern region of Tigray after military operations were complete.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed government has been trying to quell a rebellion by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a powerful ethnically-based party that dominated the central government from 1991 until Abiy came to power in 2018.

He said on Saturday evening federal troops had taken control of the Tigrayan capital Mekelle within hours of launching an offensive there, laying to rest fears of protracted fighting in the city of 500,000 people. -REUTERS










