UK ‘concerned’ by Iran nuclear scientist killing

LONDON, Nov 29: Britain is "concerned" about the possible escalation of tensions in the Middle East following the assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist earlier in the week, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.

"We are concerned about the situation in Iran and the wider region we do want to see de-escalation of tensions," Raab told Sky News when asked about the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, dubbed by Israel the "father" of Iran's nuclear programme.

"We're still waiting to see the full facts, to address the full facts of what's happened in Iran but I would say that we stick to the rule of international humanitarian law which is very clear against targeting civilians," added Raab.

Meanwhile, Turkey said on Sunday that the killing of a key Iranian nuclear scientist was an act of "terrorism" that "upsets peace in the region".

"We regret the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh following an armed attack. We condemn this heinous murder and offer our condolences to the Iranian government and the dead man's relatives," Ankara's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Turkey is against all initiatives aimed at disrupting peace in the region and against all forms of terrorism, no matter who their perpetrator or target are."

Ankara also urged "all parties to act with common sense and restraint". Fakhrizadeh, 59, was killed on Friday in a car bomb and gun attack against his own vehicle, the Iranian defence ministry said. -AFP

