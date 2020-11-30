Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 November, 2020, 8:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UK ‘concerned’ by Iran nuclear scientist killing

Turkey condemns killing as ‘terrorism’

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

LONDON, Nov 29: Britain is "concerned" about the possible escalation of tensions in the Middle East following the assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist earlier in the week, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.
"We are concerned about the situation in Iran and the wider region we do want to see de-escalation of tensions," Raab told Sky News when asked about the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, dubbed by Israel the "father" of Iran's nuclear programme.
"We're still waiting to see the full facts, to address the full facts of what's happened in Iran but I would say that we stick to the rule of international humanitarian law which is very clear against targeting civilians," added Raab.
Meanwhile, Turkey said on Sunday that the killing of a key Iranian nuclear scientist was an act of "terrorism" that "upsets peace in the region".
"We regret the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh following an armed attack. We condemn this heinous murder and offer our condolences to the Iranian government and the dead man's relatives," Ankara's foreign ministry said in a statement.
"Turkey is against all initiatives aimed at disrupting peace in the region and against all forms of terrorism, no matter who their perpetrator or target are."
Ankara also urged "all parties to act with common sense and restraint". Fakhrizadeh, 59, was killed on Friday in a car bomb and gun attack against his own vehicle, the Iranian defence ministry said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
43 farmers killed in Nigeria
Sydney records hottest Nov night
Pope installs new cardinals
Melania Trump to write memoir as first lady
Ethiopia military takes control of Tigray capital
Suicide car bomb kills 30 Afghan security personnel
Britons to plant trees to mark Elizabeth’s 70 years on throne
UK ‘concerned’ by Iran nuclear scientist killing


Latest News
US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of virus in weeks ahead: Fauci
OIC’s CFM ends concerning on Rohingya, Islamophobia, Palestine issues
Two DU teachers terminated for staying abroad without permission
Indonesian volcano belches huge tower of smoke and ash
Hasan for protecting rivers to save country
DoE fines Tk 8 lakh for cutting hills
Khaja Miah to join as information secretary Monday
Mominul out of Bangabandhu T20 Cup with fractured finger
DRU election on Monday, 41 candidates contesting for 21 posts
Khulna, Dhaka eying to bounce back in winning way
Most Read News
Ctg on IT highway: Hi-Tech Park at Kalurghat next year
29 COVID deaths reported in 24 hrs
Income tax return submission deadline won't be extended: NBR chairman
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud handing
1,200 Rohingyas to be shifted from Cox's Bazar to Bhasan Char on Dec 3-4
Major changes in education on way
Research and technology required to combat invisible force
Maradona-magic, mania, madness to memories
Minor girl found dead after 6hrs of missing in Bandarban
PM Hasina lays foundation-stone of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft