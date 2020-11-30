Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 November, 2020, 8:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Iran killing could undercut Biden’s diplomatic options

Trump ‘to announce 2024 campaign on the day of Biden’s oath’

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

WASHINGTON, Nov 29: The assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist, which Tehran has  blamed on Israel, risks not only sharpening tensions across the region but also severely complicating plans by US President-elect Joe Biden to resume dialogue with the Islamic republic, analysts said on Saturday.
Iran has accused arch-foe Israel of seeking to sow "chaos" by killing 59-year-old Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and has strongly implied that the Jewish state was acting with US blessing.
Washington has not officially commented on the operation, in which gunmen targeted Fakhrizadeh's car on a road outside Tehran, according to Iran's defense ministry.
But President Donald Trump has retweeted others' comments on the incident, including at least one that said the scientist had been "wanted for many years by Mossad," the Israeli intelligence agency.
Trump in 2018 withdrew the US from the multination nuclear agreement with Iran, instead launching a "maximum pressure" campaign which he appears determined to pursue until he leaves office in January.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who recently visited Israel, on Friday announced new economic sanctions against some Chinese and Russian firms accused of having supported Iran's missile program.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump is considering launching his 2024 election campaign on the day of Joe Biden's inauguration, it has been reported - weighing up how to keep the spotlight on him in his post-White House life.
Trump, who is yet to concede defeat, and may not ever, was asked on Thanksgiving whether he would attend Biden's inauguration on 20 January. "I don't want to say that yet," he replied. "I mean, I know the answer.  I'll be honest, I know the answer."
On Saturday The Daily Beast cited three sources who confirmed he is considering a 2024 run, and two of them said that he had floated the idea of holding an event during Biden's inauguration, to cause maximum disruption. According to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, the president has privately bragged that he would still remain in the spotlight, even if Biden is in the Oval Office, because the media finds Biden "boring."    -AFP, INDEPENDENT


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
43 farmers killed in Nigeria
Sydney records hottest Nov night
Pope installs new cardinals
Melania Trump to write memoir as first lady
Ethiopia military takes control of Tigray capital
Suicide car bomb kills 30 Afghan security personnel
Britons to plant trees to mark Elizabeth’s 70 years on throne
UK ‘concerned’ by Iran nuclear scientist killing


Latest News
US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of virus in weeks ahead: Fauci
OIC’s CFM ends concerning on Rohingya, Islamophobia, Palestine issues
Two DU teachers terminated for staying abroad without permission
Indonesian volcano belches huge tower of smoke and ash
Hasan for protecting rivers to save country
DoE fines Tk 8 lakh for cutting hills
Khaja Miah to join as information secretary Monday
Mominul out of Bangabandhu T20 Cup with fractured finger
DRU election on Monday, 41 candidates contesting for 21 posts
Khulna, Dhaka eying to bounce back in winning way
Most Read News
Ctg on IT highway: Hi-Tech Park at Kalurghat next year
29 COVID deaths reported in 24 hrs
Income tax return submission deadline won't be extended: NBR chairman
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud handing
1,200 Rohingyas to be shifted from Cox's Bazar to Bhasan Char on Dec 3-4
Major changes in education on way
Research and technology required to combat invisible force
Maradona-magic, mania, madness to memories
Minor girl found dead after 6hrs of missing in Bandarban
PM Hasina lays foundation-stone of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft