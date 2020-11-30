Iran killing could undercut Biden’s diplomatic options

WASHINGTON, Nov 29: The assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist, which Tehran has blamed on Israel, risks not only sharpening tensions across the region but also severely complicating plans by US President-elect Joe Biden to resume dialogue with the Islamic republic, analysts said on Saturday.

Iran has accused arch-foe Israel of seeking to sow "chaos" by killing 59-year-old Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and has strongly implied that the Jewish state was acting with US blessing.

Washington has not officially commented on the operation, in which gunmen targeted Fakhrizadeh's car on a road outside Tehran, according to Iran's defense ministry.

But President Donald Trump has retweeted others' comments on the incident, including at least one that said the scientist had been "wanted for many years by Mossad," the Israeli intelligence agency.

Trump in 2018 withdrew the US from the multination nuclear agreement with Iran, instead launching a "maximum pressure" campaign which he appears determined to pursue until he leaves office in January.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who recently visited Israel, on Friday announced new economic sanctions against some Chinese and Russian firms accused of having supported Iran's missile program.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is considering launching his 2024 election campaign on the day of Joe Biden's inauguration, it has been reported - weighing up how to keep the spotlight on him in his post-White House life.

Trump, who is yet to concede defeat, and may not ever, was asked on Thanksgiving whether he would attend Biden's inauguration on 20 January. "I don't want to say that yet," he replied. "I mean, I know the answer. I'll be honest, I know the answer."

On Saturday The Daily Beast cited three sources who confirmed he is considering a 2024 run, and two of them said that he had floated the idea of holding an event during Biden's inauguration, to cause maximum disruption. According to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, the president has privately bragged that he would still remain in the spotlight, even if Biden is in the Oval Office, because the media finds Biden "boring." -AFP, INDEPENDENT







