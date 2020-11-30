Video
Monday, 30 November, 2020, 8:51 AM
Sports

Liverpool left frustrated as Man City click into gear

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

LONDON, NOV 29: Jurgen Klopp again fumed at a "dangerous" schedule as Liverpool had two goals disallowed and conceded two penalties in a 1-1 draw at Brighton, while Man City clicked back into gear with a 5-0 thrashing of Burnley.
Liverpool edged back to the top of the Premier League table, a point ahead of Tottenham, but were left frustrated by Pascal Gross's stoppage-time penalty which salvaged a point for Brighton.
Klopp had voiced his displeasure all week at facing a lunchtime kick-off just three days after a Champions League defeat to Atalanta.
Already hit by a huge list of injuries, the Reds suffered another setback when James Milner had to be replaced with a hamstring problem in the second-half.
"Congratulations," Klopp said sarcastically to a television reporter for BT Sport. "You work for them yeah? Hamstring, surprise.
"I've not had a go at the broadcaster, I just say how it is. After Wednesday, Saturday 12.30 is really dangerous for the players."
Klopp named Neco Williams and Nathaniel Phillips in a makeshift back four and Brighton took advantage when Williams wiped out Aaron Connolly for Brighton's first spot-kick, but Neal Maupay sent it wide.
Mohamed Salah was then denied an opener by VAR for offside but the Egyptian teed up Diogo Jota to keep his flying start to life at Liverpool going with a fine finish on the hour mark. Sadio Mane had a second for the visitors ruled out for offside before another VAR review went against Liverpool when Andy Robertson was adjudged to have kicked Danny Welbeck trying to clear.
This time Gross took responsibility from the spot and sent Alisson Becker the wrong way.
City shrugged off their problems in front of goal by hitting five past Burnley for the fourth consecutive clash between the two at the Etihad.    -AFP


