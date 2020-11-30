Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 November, 2020, 8:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pollard slams Windies as Phillips blasts Black Caps to series win

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, NOV 29: West Indies captain Kieron Pollard accused his side of not performing to international standards Sunday after New Zealand comprehensively won the second Twenty20 international by 72 runs on the back of a record century by Glenn Phillips.
New Zealand wrapped up the series at Mount Maunganui with a game to spare, after winning the opening match on Friday by five wickets, as Phillips provided a batting masterclass.
Called up to the Twenty20 side while regular skipper Kane Williamson focuses on the upcoming Tests, Phillips plundered eight sixes and 10 fours on his way to 108 as New Zealand posted a mammoth 238 for three and then restricted the West Indies to 166 for nine.
"You never know when the next opportunity is going to come and I came into this going 'let's go in as hard as I possibly can. I know I can do it'," Phillips said.
The 23-year-old, who was born in South Africa but moved to New Zealand at the age of five, took just 46 deliveries to reach his century, the 10th fastest in Twenty20 internationals and one ball faster than the previous New Zealand record held by Colin Munro.
Phillips plays in the Caribbean in the New Zealand off-season and said familiarity with the West Indies attack was a big help.
"Definitely, that has a lot to do with how I performed out here. You go in with more confidence against guys that you've played well against before," said Phillips, who also took two catches and ran out opener Andre Fletcher in a brilliant all-round display.
New Zealand stand-in skipper Tim Southee called Phillips's performance "incredible", adding that his two catches, one diving at full-stretch on the boundary, and the sharp run out showed "he's got that X-factor about him".
But while Phillips, along with Devon Conway who produced an unbeaten 85, put the game firmly in New Zealand's hands, opposing captain Pollard was left fuming.
After winning the toss and sending New Zealand into bat under overcast skies, Pollard believed the West Indies were in control when the Black Caps reached the halfway mark at 84 for two
"But between overs 10 to 15 we sort of lost it there," Pollard said.
"In terms of the energy and feel and erraticness in the field, that's not the standard that we want to set for ourselves, and not the standard anyone wants to see in international cricket.
"I think it's attitude and I think it's our mindset.
"If we had stayed in the contest a bit longer, try to limit the damage to 200, 190 or so, we'd have been for the challenge but we were behind the eight ball after that 10th over and it just went pear-shaped from there."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo-less Juve held at Benevento
Liverpool left frustrated as Man City click into gear
'We could have helped Maradona', says Klopp
Neymar reaches milestone but PSG held ahead of Man Utd showdown
Alaves down Real as Atletico go level with leaders Sociedad
Pollard slams Windies as Phillips blasts Black Caps to series win
Chattogram cricketer Mahmudul recovers from Covid-19
Sport pays tribute to Maradona with tears, applause, silence, banners and song


Latest News
US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of virus in weeks ahead: Fauci
OIC’s CFM ends concerning on Rohingya, Islamophobia, Palestine issues
Two DU teachers terminated for staying abroad without permission
Indonesian volcano belches huge tower of smoke and ash
Hasan for protecting rivers to save country
DoE fines Tk 8 lakh for cutting hills
Khaja Miah to join as information secretary Monday
Mominul out of Bangabandhu T20 Cup with fractured finger
DRU election on Monday, 41 candidates contesting for 21 posts
Khulna, Dhaka eying to bounce back in winning way
Most Read News
Ctg on IT highway: Hi-Tech Park at Kalurghat next year
29 COVID deaths reported in 24 hrs
Income tax return submission deadline won't be extended: NBR chairman
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud handing
1,200 Rohingyas to be shifted from Cox's Bazar to Bhasan Char on Dec 3-4
Major changes in education on way
Research and technology required to combat invisible force
Maradona-magic, mania, madness to memories
Minor girl found dead after 6hrs of missing in Bandarban
PM Hasina lays foundation-stone of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft