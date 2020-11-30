Video
Chattogram cricketer Mahmudul recovers from Covid-19

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Gazi Group Chattogram top order batsman Mahmudul Hasan Joy recovered from the Covid-19 and will enter into the bio-bubble created by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for the players and officials of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup.
Mahmudul was the only one to be tested positive when the BCB took the samples from the all stakeholders ahead of Bangabandhu T20 Cup.
The youngster however returned negative within nine days, much to the relief of his side Chattogram. "Mahmudul is okay and looks healthy," Gazi Group Chattogram manager Sheikh Sohel Rana said.
"He underwent the Corona test twice and in both cases he returned negative. He will enter into the bio-bubble with the team today. He also gave a fitness test and the physio is happy with his fitness."
Gazi Group Chittagong has made a great start to the Bangabandhu T20 Cup by winning the first two matches with quite ease. They have beaten Beximco Dhaka and Gemcon Khulna by identical nine wickets margin.    -BSS


