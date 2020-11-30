Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 November, 2020, 8:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sport pays tribute to Maradona with tears, applause, silence, banners and song

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

PARIS, NOV 29: On the first weekend of sporting action since the death of Diego Maradona, sports, leagues and teams round the world on Saturday paid tribute to the Argentine football great.
Those who knew or had played with or against Maradona, who died aged 60 on Wednesday, added poignant emotion to the commemorations often held in stadiums without fans.
In Valencia, former Argentina and Sevilla team-mate Diego Simeone, clapped during the minute's silence before his Atletico Madrid team won in the empty Mestalla.
In Liverpool, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti, who faced Maradona in Serie A, teared up as the players clapped. Even without fans to spoil a silence the Premier League has opted for a minute's applause instead.
"He was my opponent and he became my friend," Ancelotti said on Friday.
Saturday's tributes started on a rugby pitch in Newcastle, Australia, where New Zealand rugby captain Sam Cane laid an All Blacks jersey emblazoned with Maradona's name and shirt number, 10, in the centre circle ahead of the kick-off of the Tri-Nations international against Argentina.
The All Blacks then thrashed the Pumas.
"I think he is a legend to everyone, but in Argentina he was almost a god," said Puma coach Mario Ledesma.
In Italy, Germany, Spain, France and the Netherlands there was a minute's silence before kick-off.
In Italy, where the players wore black armbands, an image of Maradona appeared on the giant screens during the minute of silence before kick-off.
When his imaged appeared again on stadium screens in the 10th minutes, Serie A games stopped as players stood and clapped for 60 seconds.
In England, Sergio Aguero was not involved for Manchester City in their 5-0 thrashing of Burnley, but Pep Guardiola confirmed that was due to a small injury problem rather than the Argentine striker's close family connection to Maradona.
Aguero was previously married to and had a child with Maradona's daughter Gianinna.
Aguero posted a video of that tribute on Twitter with emojis of a heart and praying hands.
In 1986 Maradona scored twice to eliminate England in the World Cup. The first goal is known as the "Hand of God" and the second was FIFA's Goal of the Century.
During the minute's applause in Manchester, City played Maradona's second goal against England in Mexico on the big screens. On Friday the BBC rebroadcast the entire match.
In France, players walked out to a recording of Maradona singing "La Mano de Dios" from Emir Kusturica's biographical film about the player. The French league also invited the players to form the letter "M" in the centre circle during the minute's silence.
Maradona produced a rare moment of harmony between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille as both clubs hung banners saying "Adios".
At the Parc des Princes, the Argentine ambassador to France, Leonardo Constantino unfurled the national flag from the stadium roof.
Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman had said the best tribute" was to "show what we can do on the pitch", and after Marseille's Argentine striker Dario Benedetto scored his first goal of the season in the win over Nantes, he celebrated by raising all 10 fingers.
In Huesca, the Sevilla team took the field wearing reproduction shirts from the season Maradona played with the club, all bearing his No.10 for the minute's commemoration as a tango, 'Mi Buenos Aires querido' played.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo-less Juve held at Benevento
Liverpool left frustrated as Man City click into gear
'We could have helped Maradona', says Klopp
Neymar reaches milestone but PSG held ahead of Man Utd showdown
Alaves down Real as Atletico go level with leaders Sociedad
Pollard slams Windies as Phillips blasts Black Caps to series win
Chattogram cricketer Mahmudul recovers from Covid-19
Sport pays tribute to Maradona with tears, applause, silence, banners and song


Latest News
US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of virus in weeks ahead: Fauci
OIC’s CFM ends concerning on Rohingya, Islamophobia, Palestine issues
Two DU teachers terminated for staying abroad without permission
Indonesian volcano belches huge tower of smoke and ash
Hasan for protecting rivers to save country
DoE fines Tk 8 lakh for cutting hills
Khaja Miah to join as information secretary Monday
Mominul out of Bangabandhu T20 Cup with fractured finger
DRU election on Monday, 41 candidates contesting for 21 posts
Khulna, Dhaka eying to bounce back in winning way
Most Read News
Ctg on IT highway: Hi-Tech Park at Kalurghat next year
29 COVID deaths reported in 24 hrs
Income tax return submission deadline won't be extended: NBR chairman
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud handing
1,200 Rohingyas to be shifted from Cox's Bazar to Bhasan Char on Dec 3-4
Major changes in education on way
Research and technology required to combat invisible force
Maradona-magic, mania, madness to memories
Minor girl found dead after 6hrs of missing in Bandarban
PM Hasina lays foundation-stone of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft