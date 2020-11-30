Video
Mominul out of Bangabandhu T20 Cup with fractured finger

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque was ruled out of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup after fracturing a finger.
The top-order batsman of Gazi Group Chattogram injured his index finger of right hand while fielding in the match against Gemcon Khulna yesterday (Saturday).
After scanning the injured finger, he found out that there were serious fractures. As a result, he is ruled out of the Bangbandhu T20 Cup.
"I have suffered a finger injury during the match yesterday. After scanning a fracture was found and I will no longer be the part of the tournament. Now I have to stay in rehabilitation," Mominul said here today.
Meanwhile, Gazi Group Chattogram physio Mohammad Enamul Haque said, it usually takes four to six weeks to recover from this type of fracture.
"He is ruled out from the tournament after fracturing his index finger of right hand," physio Enamul Haque said.
"We had an x-ray and there was a fracture and as it will take at least four to six weeks to heal we have ruled him out of the competition," he added.
"He will be taken to Apollo Hospital and there the specialized doctors will decide their next course of action."
Mominul Haque's Gazi Group Chattogram has played two matches in Bangabandhu T20 Cup till date. In both of the matches, he didn't get a chance to bat long as the openers played so well, they almost ended the match. Mominul who batted at No.3 position was not out on 5 and 8 runs in those two matches. Bangladesh will hope for Mominul to regain fitness as soon as possible, considering they are scheduled to host West Indies in January for a full series, comprising three Tests, three ODIs and two T20Is.    -BSS


