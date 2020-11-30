Cox's Bazar dump Rangamati 5-0 as Kashem slams hat-trick

Kashem slammed a brilliant hat-trick saw Cox's Bazar district recorded an overwhelming 5-0 goals victory over Rangamati district in the lone match of the 'Mujib Barsho' Bangabandhu Football tournament held today at Bandarban Stadium, said a Bangladesh Football Federation press release today.

In the day's match, Kashem scored hat-trick with three goals in the 18th, 63rd and 80th minutes while Sagar and Jahangir supported him with a lone goal each in the 44th and 75th minutes respectively for the winning side.

Cox's Bazar dominated the entire proceeding in the match and notched their deserving victory while Rangamati was totally off-colored.








