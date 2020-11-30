Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 November, 2020, 8:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Another Smith ton as Kohli misses out and Australia take ODI series

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Australia's Steve Smith celebrates after reaching his century during the one-day cricket match against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on November 29, 2020. photo: AFP

Australia's Steve Smith celebrates after reaching his century during the one-day cricket match against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on November 29, 2020. photo: AFP

SYDNEY, NOV 29: Another pulsating Steve Smith century and two flying outfield catches clinched the one-day international series for Australia with a 51-run victory over India in Sydney on Sunday.
Smith tormented India with his second blistering hundred in as many matches as Australia posted another huge target, reaching 389-4 off 50 overs.
The Australians then restricted India to 338-9 from their 50 overs with Virat Kohli falling on 89 to a magnificent Moises Henriques catch when the master batsman was closing in on a century.
Smith followed up his 105 off 66 balls in Friday's first ODI victory with an equally dominant 104 off 64 balls as the Indians couldn't stem the runs on a slow-paced Sydney Cricket Ground pitch in searing conditions.
The total surpassed Australia's 374 for six which set up Friday's 66-run crushing win in the first ODI on the same ground and was the third-highest total scored against India.
"I felt good from ball one. Got myself in and went hard," Smith said.
"It was another great foundation set by Finchy and Davey (Warner). That enabled myself and Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) to go hard at the back end."
It was India's fifth consecutive ODI defeat -- for the first time since January 2016 -- with the tourists now bidding to prevent a series whitewash in Wednesday's final game in Canberra.
"They have outplayed us. We were ineffective with the ball, and didn't hit the areas," Kohli said.
"They have a strong batting line-up, they know the conditions and the angles well.
"The chase felt steep. They took the chances that they created in the field, which was the difference."
Australia's win may have come at a cost, however, with David Warner injuring his groin in a fielding tumble and likely to be out for the next ODI -- and possibly the following T20 series.
Australia's top order made India pay after skipper Aaron Finch won his second toss of the series to subject the tourists to another afternoon of toil under a hot sun.
Warner hit 83 off 77 balls, Finch 60 off 69, Marnus Labuschagne 70 off 60 and Glenn Maxwell bludgeoned a crowd-pleasing unbeaten 63 from 29 balls.
Smith put on a batting clinic with a full array of quirky shot-making as he raced to triple figures, laced with 14 fours and two sixes.
He fell two balls later stretching for a wide slower delivery off Hardik Pandya and getting a thick edge to Mohammed Shami at third man.
Finch and Warner brought up their 12th century opening stand off 16 overs before Finch mistimed Shami and spooned a catch to Kohli via his pads.
Finch's 60 came off 69 balls with the first wicket falling at 142, following the pair's 156-run stand in the first ODI.
Warner chanced his luck on 83 but was run out by a brilliant direct throw from Shreyas Iyer at long-off.
India lost Shikhar Dhawan in the eighth over of their innings when he miscued Josh Hazlewood and was caught by Mitchell Starc for 30 off 23 balls, and fellow opener Mayank Agarwal went in the next over.
Pat Cummins had Agarwal caught behind for 28 off 26 to leave India 60 for two and a sensational catch by Smith at mid-wicket ended Iyer's knock of 38, giving Moises Henriques a wicket.
Henriques proved Australia's hero with his athletic horizontal catch to dismiss Kohli off Hazlewood for the prized wicket in the 35th over.  K.L. Rahul hit an enterprising 76 off 66 balls before he sliced leg-spinner Adam Zampa high to Hazlewood at short third man in the 44th over.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo-less Juve held at Benevento
Liverpool left frustrated as Man City click into gear
'We could have helped Maradona', says Klopp
Neymar reaches milestone but PSG held ahead of Man Utd showdown
Alaves down Real as Atletico go level with leaders Sociedad
Pollard slams Windies as Phillips blasts Black Caps to series win
Chattogram cricketer Mahmudul recovers from Covid-19
Sport pays tribute to Maradona with tears, applause, silence, banners and song


Latest News
US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of virus in weeks ahead: Fauci
OIC’s CFM ends concerning on Rohingya, Islamophobia, Palestine issues
Two DU teachers terminated for staying abroad without permission
Indonesian volcano belches huge tower of smoke and ash
Hasan for protecting rivers to save country
DoE fines Tk 8 lakh for cutting hills
Khaja Miah to join as information secretary Monday
Mominul out of Bangabandhu T20 Cup with fractured finger
DRU election on Monday, 41 candidates contesting for 21 posts
Khulna, Dhaka eying to bounce back in winning way
Most Read News
Ctg on IT highway: Hi-Tech Park at Kalurghat next year
29 COVID deaths reported in 24 hrs
Income tax return submission deadline won't be extended: NBR chairman
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud handing
1,200 Rohingyas to be shifted from Cox's Bazar to Bhasan Char on Dec 3-4
Major changes in education on way
Research and technology required to combat invisible force
Maradona-magic, mania, madness to memories
Minor girl found dead after 6hrs of missing in Bandarban
PM Hasina lays foundation-stone of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft