Soaring Chattogram meet upbeat Barishal, quaking Khulna slot in alike Dhaka

Gazi Group Chattogram, the table toppers of Bangabandhu T20 Cup, will take on Fortune Barisal on Monday afternoon at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka while two quenchers Gemcon Khulna and Beximco Dhaka will engage in the other game of the day.

The day game kicks off at 1:30pm (BST) while the night match commences at 6:30pm (BST).

Chattogram crushed both Dhaka and Khulna by nine wickets in their earlier clashes and are the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far. Mohammad Mithun led side therefore, definitely will be looking for no other option but win. Mustafizur Rahman, Shariful Islam, Taijul Islam and Nahidul Islam proved them as the almost unplayable bowlers and tied both the preceding opponents below 100 runs. Mosaddek Saikat and Soumya Sarkar also did thankful job for their captain as par-timers while Liton Das and Soumya proved them as the best opening pair so far and stood 70 plus partnerships in both the appearances. Batting genius of Mominul Haque, Mithun himself, Mosaddek and Ziaur Rahman are yet to be shown.

Barisal in the contrary failed to grip the last-over affair against Khulna but came back strongly against Rajshahi in the very next game. Tamim Iqbal led the team from the front to the victory. Mehidy Miraz went out before being settled in both the previous matches and team can expect to get their due with the bat from the all-rounder. Parvez Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Irfan Shukkur all are yet to prove their skills. Taskin Ahmed is the key weapon for Tamim with the ball. Sumon Khan and Kamrul Islam Rabbi are the other speedsters while Miraz, Aminul Biplob and Afif are spinning options for Tamim.

Stars of Khulna however, are quacking with both bat and ball. Imrul Kayes played a tiny innings against Chattogram but the biggest advertisement of the side Shakib Al Hasan is still fighting to get back his rhythm. Skipper Mahmudullah is also trying to come out of bad patch. Anamul Bijoy and Jahirul Islam Omi failed to prolong starts. Ariful Haque and Shamim Hossain parenthetically, are the phenomenal with the bat at late-middle order. Al Amin Hossain and Shahidul Islam need to deliver more than their best with the ball alongside Shakib, Mahmudullah and Rishad Hasan.

Dhaka, the only winless tent in the event, must try to give a bite today. But to do so their combatants need to give their best shots. Naim Sheikh played a mediocre innings of 40 runs against Chattogram while very talented young boy Tanzid Tamim is

struggling to find his form. Sabbir Rahman proved him a dead coin to date. Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, Akbar Ali and Shahadat Hossain [3] also need to justify their name to register maiden victory today. Muktar Ali is the only man to perform in both the games. Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan and Mahedi Rana also need to find the right spot to deliver the ball.





