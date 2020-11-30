Video
Swechchhasebak League slams communal forces on sculpture issue

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Awami Swechchhasebak League on Sunday organized a human chain against the communal forces those who are opposing the establishment of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's sculpture.
Swechchhasebak League President Nirmal Ranjan Guha and General Secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu led the human chain at the South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban from 11:00am to 12:00pm.
They claimed that Jamaat-BNP forces are working in the backend of the communal forces those who are protesting the decision of establishing Bangabandhu's sculpture.
During the human chain, Swechchhasebak League President Nirmal Ranjan Guha said, "Sculpture holds history of a country and Bangabandhu is our Heritage. Fundamentalists are delivering wrong explanations of religion to the people about sculpture."
Senior vice-president Gazi Mejbaul Hossain Sachu, vice-president Md Abdur Razzak, Mojibur Rahman Swapan, among others, also spoke.



