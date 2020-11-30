Bangladeshi doctor charged with rape in Australia

An Australian court has charged doctor Shafiul Milky, a general practitioner, with rape and sexual assaults of female patients under the guise of performing necessary medical procedures, ABC News reports.

Milky, 56, studied medicine at Mymensingh Medical College in Bangladesh before migrating to Australia. He now faced 15 offences in the Geelong Magistrates' Court, according to the report.

His patients alleged that he touched their breasts and thighs, and digitally penetrated their genitals. The alleged offences occurred between 2012 and 2019.

The case dossier mentioned Dr Milky "placed his hand on [a patient's] breast and physically manipulated it, while being aware that [the patient] was not consenting or might not be consenting". He also "pulled her underwear down exposing her vagina and touched her groin area". In 2017, and again in March 2018, he is alleged to have raped a female patient, by "introducing his fingers in her vagina without her consent".

All of the alleged offending was said to have occurred "under the guise of performing a legitimate medical procedure". -bdnews24.com



