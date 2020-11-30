Video
Contempt rule on BERC chair for failure to fix LPG price

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday issued a contempt of court rule against the chairman of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) for failing to comply with the court order over fixing the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).
The HC issued a rule asking BERC chairman why contempt of court proceedings should not be brought against him and why punitive action should not be taken against him for contempt of court.
A HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim issued the rule after hearing a petition filed by rights organization Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB).
Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua argued for the CAB while Deputy Attorney General Deputy Attorney General Nawroz MR Chowdhury represented the State.
Earlier, on August 25 this year, HC bench had ordered BERC and its chairman to fix LPG price after holding a public hearing on the issue and to submit a report to this court in 30 days after complying with the directive.
But BERC has not set any LPG price after 2009, although it is supposed to do that every year, comparing with the international market price, said petitioner's lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua.
A writ was filed about the LPG price hike in 2016, prompting the HC to issue a rule asking the authorities concerned why it will not term illegal the inaction about the pricing. But the rule remained unanswered ever since.
In response to a supplementary petition filed by CAB, the HC on June 19 last year, had ordered the BERC to submit a report within one month about the measures it took to fix the price of bottled liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).


