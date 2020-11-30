Housewife beaten up, burnt to death

A housewife was possibly beaten and later burnt to death in her flat by unidentified miscreants in Dhaka's Kafrul area.

The deceased was identified as Shima Begum (33), wife of Shahjahan Sikder.

Selimuzzaman, officer-in-charge of Kafrul Police Station said the woman used to live with her husband, stepson and his wife on the sixth floor of an under-construction 10-storey building at Baishteki area.

A neighbour today said sounds of an argument could be heard from the flat this morning too, the OC said.

"We are suspecting that she was beaten and later burned to death," the OC said.

Crime Scene Unit of Criminal Investigation Department is collecting evidence from the spot. The body is being sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy to determine the actual cause of death.






