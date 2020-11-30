Video
Bangabandhu\'s Sculptures

New State Minister hints at talks with protesters

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

Bangabandhu's Sculptures Newly appointed State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan Dulal on Sunday hinted at resolving the issue of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's sculpture in Dhaka through discussing with the protesters agitating over the last few days.
"I think there are some misunderstandings on the issue of Bangabandhu's sculptures. The protesters have mistaken notion. 'Sculpture' and 'Statue' are not the same."
The Muslim countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have huge sculptors. If there is anything wrong, how can they allow them? We have to resolve the debate discussing with the protestors," he said.
The State Minister told this to reporters on Sunday, the first day of his office of the ministry.
Faridul Haque Khan, a three times elected lawmaker from Jamalpur-1 constituency, took oath as a State Minister on November 24.
He replaced technocrat State Minister Sheikh Md. Abdullah, who died on June 14 this year infected with Covid-19 disease.
After taking oath, he was given the responsibility of Religious Affairs Ministry on November 25. On Sunday, he took the charge and exchanged views with ministry officials and journalists in the ministry conference room.
While exchanging views with media, Faridul Haque Khan expressed hope that it would be possible to resolve the debate discussing with the protestors and he would do it soon consulting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
He said, "We are making mistakes. The government has cleared its stance on Bangabandhu's sculpture. I believe that they will understand it."


