Monday, 30 November, 2020
Abrar Murder At BUET

Victim's uncle testifies

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

Abdul Kader, maternal uncle of Abrar Fahad, who was allegedly beaten up to death at BUET dormitory, gave statement before a trial court on Sunday.
With Kader, a total of 38 prosecution witnesses out of 60 have so far given their statements, said Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan.
Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 of Dhaka adjourned the court till today (Monday) for recording the statements of the rest of the witnesses.
During hearing on Sunday, 22 accused, now in jail, were produced before the court while three others are still at large.
The same Tribunal on September 15 framed charges against all 25 accused in the case.
Abrar Fahad, a second-year student of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), died after he was brutally beaten up by some students belonging to the Chhatra League at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university in the early hours of October 7 in 2019.


