Monday, 30 November, 2020, 8:50 AM
Hike In Int\'l Market, Scrap Shortage At home

MS rods to cost Tk 5,000 more per tonne

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Nurul Amin

Hike In Int'l Market, Scrap Shortage At home CHATTOGRAM Nov 29: The prices of scrap iron have increased by US$100 per tonne in the international market in the last two weeks.
Steel manufacturer sources said the rate of scrap iron in the international market was $300 per tonne two weeks ago. But it is now selling at $400 per tonne.
For this reason, the prices of MS Rod, one of the main materials for the construction sector, have increased by Tk 5,000 per tonne.
Sources said MS Rod is now selling from Tk 58,000 to Tk 62,000 per tonne in the local market while it was sold from Tk 53,000 to Tk 56,000 per tonne two weeks ago.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Sarwar Alam, Director of Golden Ispath Ltd, one of the major automatic and quality rod manufacturing industry of the country, said local manufacturers have been facing acute shortage of raw materials for the last two weeks.
He said there are more than 200 re-rolling mills in the country including 20 automated industries.
Sarwar Alam said, "Scrap iron is used as a raw material for manufacturing high Quality MS rods in the country."
"Besides imported chemicals are also used in the industry," he said.
"The prices of both scrap iron and chemicals have increased in the international market, as a result, the production cost of steel products has increased locally," Sarwar claimed.
At least 250 to 300 ships are dismantled in more than 50 shipyards stretching over 20 miles along the coast of Sitakunda thana from Fouzderhat to Sitakunda area.
More than 50 lakh metric tons of MS rod were produced with scrapped iron available from those shipyards every year. Nearly 20 lakh metric tons of raw materials are imported from foreign countries, mostly from India and China.
But during the current year, less than 100 ships have been scrapped due to Covid-19 pandemic producing nearly 20 lakh metric tons of MS rods this year.
The annual demand of MS rods in the country is 65 lakh tonnes while the production capacity of the re-rolling mills is more than 80 lakh tonnes.
But during the current year the re-rolling mills have faced a setback in the production of rods in the country.
The local demand for iron rods, one of the most important construction materials, is met by the scrapped iron.
Bangladesh is dependent on ship-breaking for its domestic steel requirement. With no domestic metal ore mining, and little raw material sources for industry, the country is hungry for scrap.  The local ship breaking industry supply scrap iron to the steel mills and substitutes for the import of about 80 lakh tonnes of billets and other raw materials. The total saving for the country runs into millions of dollars.


