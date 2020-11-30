Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 November, 2020, 8:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Severe wounds caused  Raihan's death, says viscera report

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Raihan Ahmed, who was reportedly beaten to death at Bandar Bazar police outpost on October 11, died due to severe injuries, said the viscera report on Sunday.
Dr Shamsul Islam, Chief of Forensic Department of Osmani Medical College Hospital said no trace of poisoning was found.
"We received the viscera report of the first autopsy on November 26 which shows that Raihan died due severe injuries caused by hitting. The report has been submitted to the investigation officer of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI)," he said.
An autopsy on his body was conducted on Oct 11 which found more than hundred injury marks on Raihan's body.
But the post-mortem was not conducted in presence of  Executive Magistrate so the body was exhumed for a second autopsy on October 15. On October 11, Raihan, 34, a resident of Akharia in Sylhet city, was beaten to death in police custody, his family said.
His wife Tahmina Akter Tanni filed a case at Kotwali Police Station the following day accusing a number of unidentified people.
Four policemen, including the then in-charge of Bandarbazar Police outpost Sub-Inspector Akbar, were suspended on October 12. Three policemen were also withdrawn the same day.
The case has been transferred to the Police Bureau of Investigation.
Besides, the Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) formed a committee to look into the death of Raihan. After a primary investigation, it found some policemen guilty of foul play.
After the autopsy, doctors said there were 111 injury marks on Raihan's body and two of his nails were pulled out.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Swechchhasebak League slams communal forces on sculpture issue
Indian farmers defiant against reform as Modi tries to calm anger
Islamist group planned Friday protests on Facebook: Police
Bangladeshi doctor charged with rape in Australia
Contempt rule on BERC chair for failure to fix LPG price
Housewife beaten up, burnt to death
New State Minister hints at talks with protesters
Victim's uncle testifies


Latest News
US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of virus in weeks ahead: Fauci
OIC’s CFM ends concerning on Rohingya, Islamophobia, Palestine issues
Two DU teachers terminated for staying abroad without permission
Indonesian volcano belches huge tower of smoke and ash
Hasan for protecting rivers to save country
DoE fines Tk 8 lakh for cutting hills
Khaja Miah to join as information secretary Monday
Mominul out of Bangabandhu T20 Cup with fractured finger
DRU election on Monday, 41 candidates contesting for 21 posts
Khulna, Dhaka eying to bounce back in winning way
Most Read News
Ctg on IT highway: Hi-Tech Park at Kalurghat next year
29 COVID deaths reported in 24 hrs
Income tax return submission deadline won't be extended: NBR chairman
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud handing
1,200 Rohingyas to be shifted from Cox's Bazar to Bhasan Char on Dec 3-4
Major changes in education on way
Research and technology required to combat invisible force
Maradona-magic, mania, madness to memories
Minor girl found dead after 6hrs of missing in Bandarban
PM Hasina lays foundation-stone of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft