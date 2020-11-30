Commerce Event

Commerce Event

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handing over ICAB National Award to Prime Insurance Chief Executive Officer Bayazid Muztaba Siddiqui and Chief Financial Officer (Additional charge) Md. Lokman Hossain for the best presented annual reports 2019 under the insurance category at a award giving ceremony held at a local hotel in Dhaka recently. Commerce Secretary Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin, , Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) President Muhammad Farooq and others are also present there.Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution Director General Md Nazrul Anwar handing over ISO 14001, 2015 and ISO 9001, 2015 Certificates to ABS Cables Ltd Managing Director Kausar Zaman Bappi at a ceremony held in the city recently. ABS Cables Ltd. part of the ABS Group, is one of Bangladesh's optical fiber cable manufacturing company. ISO 14001, 2015 is the international standard that specifies requirements for an effective environmental management system (EMS).