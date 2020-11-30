Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 November, 2020, 8:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks rise for 4th running day amid choppy trade

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday amid choppy trade led by bargain hunters.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose by 12.72 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 4,881 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, gained 9.09 points to 1,698 and the DSE Shariah Index advanced 2.06 points to 1,120 at the close of the session.
The daily trade turnover on the DSE also gained to Tk 7.66 billion, up 1.05 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 7.58 billion.
Losers, however, took a little lead over the gainers, as out of 350 issues traded, 145 closed lower, 110 higher and 95 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 147,288 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 287.10 million shares and mutual fund units.
The DSE market capitalisation also rose to Tk 3,907 billion on Sunday, from Tk 3,905 billion in Thursday.
The insurance sector companies continued to dominate the turnover chart with six out of top 10 turnover firms belonging to the insurance sector.
Bangladesh Export Import Company (Beximco) topped the turnover list with 19.50 million shares worth Tk 494 million changing hands, closely followed by Beximco Pharma, Northern Islami Insurance, Nitol Insurance, and United Power.
The general insurance sector also dominated the day's top gainer's chart with nine out of top 10 gainers belonging to the sector with United Insurance was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent.
Kohinoor Chemicals Industries was the worst loser, losing 9.09 per cent following its price adjustment after the record date.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) gained 76 points to close at 14,038 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX ) rose 46 points to close at 8,453.
Of the issues traded, 94 declined, 85 advanced and 66 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 7.74 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value around Tk 246 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Commerce Event
Why more Dubai tenants are paying rents in one cheque now
Canada grants poultry, egg producers aid over free trade losses
HSBC considers exit from US retail banking: FT
UAE banks’ assets up 7.6pc at Dh3.25 trillion
Stocks rise for 4th running day amid choppy trade
Lanka’s coconut plantations to increase revenue by 60pc
Indian farmers defiant against reform


Latest News
US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of virus in weeks ahead: Fauci
OIC’s CFM ends concerning on Rohingya, Islamophobia, Palestine issues
Two DU teachers terminated for staying abroad without permission
Indonesian volcano belches huge tower of smoke and ash
Hasan for protecting rivers to save country
DoE fines Tk 8 lakh for cutting hills
Khaja Miah to join as information secretary Monday
Mominul out of Bangabandhu T20 Cup with fractured finger
DRU election on Monday, 41 candidates contesting for 21 posts
Khulna, Dhaka eying to bounce back in winning way
Most Read News
Ctg on IT highway: Hi-Tech Park at Kalurghat next year
29 COVID deaths reported in 24 hrs
Income tax return submission deadline won't be extended: NBR chairman
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud handing
1,200 Rohingyas to be shifted from Cox's Bazar to Bhasan Char on Dec 3-4
Major changes in education on way
Research and technology required to combat invisible force
Maradona-magic, mania, madness to memories
Minor girl found dead after 6hrs of missing in Bandarban
PM Hasina lays foundation-stone of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft