Stocks rise for 4th running day amid choppy trade

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday amid choppy trade led by bargain hunters.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose by 12.72 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 4,881 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, gained 9.09 points to 1,698 and the DSE Shariah Index advanced 2.06 points to 1,120 at the close of the session.

The daily trade turnover on the DSE also gained to Tk 7.66 billion, up 1.05 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 7.58 billion.

Losers, however, took a little lead over the gainers, as out of 350 issues traded, 145 closed lower, 110 higher and 95 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 147,288 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 287.10 million shares and mutual fund units.

The DSE market capitalisation also rose to Tk 3,907 billion on Sunday, from Tk 3,905 billion in Thursday.

The insurance sector companies continued to dominate the turnover chart with six out of top 10 turnover firms belonging to the insurance sector.

Bangladesh Export Import Company (Beximco) topped the turnover list with 19.50 million shares worth Tk 494 million changing hands, closely followed by Beximco Pharma, Northern Islami Insurance, Nitol Insurance, and United Power.

The general insurance sector also dominated the day's top gainer's chart with nine out of top 10 gainers belonging to the sector with United Insurance was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent.

Kohinoor Chemicals Industries was the worst loser, losing 9.09 per cent following its price adjustment after the record date.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) gained 76 points to close at 14,038 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX ) rose 46 points to close at 8,453.

Of the issues traded, 94 declined, 85 advanced and 66 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 7.74 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value around Tk 246 million.

























