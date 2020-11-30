Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 November, 2020, 8:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Lanka’s coconut plantations to increase revenue by 60pc

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Lanka’s coconut plantations to increase revenue by 60pc

Lanka’s coconut plantations to increase revenue by 60pc

COLOMBO, Nov 29: Sri Lanka's coconut plantations stand to increase revenue by 60 per cent with the introduction of tea as an undergrowth crop, state media citing a government official reported here Saturday.
"About 3,000 tea plants can be grown on an acre of coconut plantation, which can increase the annual income by 60 per cent. The government will provide cultivation subsidies for this purpose, especially technical and financial assistance for irrigation purposes," Kanaka Herath, State Minister of Company Estate Reforms, Tea and Rubber Estates Related Crops Cultivation and Factories Modernization and Tea and Rubber Export Promotion, said during a project inauguration in the town of Rambukanna, quoted by state-owned Daily News.
The government's Teas Small Holdings Development Authority is expected to provide training on tea cultivation for coconut plantation owners.
The initiative aims to increase annual tea leaf production from the current 290 million kg to 350 million kg by 2024.    -Xinhua


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Commerce Event
Why more Dubai tenants are paying rents in one cheque now
Canada grants poultry, egg producers aid over free trade losses
HSBC considers exit from US retail banking: FT
UAE banks’ assets up 7.6pc at Dh3.25 trillion
Stocks rise for 4th running day amid choppy trade
Lanka’s coconut plantations to increase revenue by 60pc
Indian farmers defiant against reform


Latest News
US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of virus in weeks ahead: Fauci
OIC’s CFM ends concerning on Rohingya, Islamophobia, Palestine issues
Two DU teachers terminated for staying abroad without permission
Indonesian volcano belches huge tower of smoke and ash
Hasan for protecting rivers to save country
DoE fines Tk 8 lakh for cutting hills
Khaja Miah to join as information secretary Monday
Mominul out of Bangabandhu T20 Cup with fractured finger
DRU election on Monday, 41 candidates contesting for 21 posts
Khulna, Dhaka eying to bounce back in winning way
Most Read News
Ctg on IT highway: Hi-Tech Park at Kalurghat next year
29 COVID deaths reported in 24 hrs
Income tax return submission deadline won't be extended: NBR chairman
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud handing
1,200 Rohingyas to be shifted from Cox's Bazar to Bhasan Char on Dec 3-4
Major changes in education on way
Research and technology required to combat invisible force
Maradona-magic, mania, madness to memories
Minor girl found dead after 6hrs of missing in Bandarban
PM Hasina lays foundation-stone of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft