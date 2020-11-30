

Lanka’s coconut plantations to increase revenue by 60pc

"About 3,000 tea plants can be grown on an acre of coconut plantation, which can increase the annual income by 60 per cent. The government will provide cultivation subsidies for this purpose, especially technical and financial assistance for irrigation purposes," Kanaka Herath, State Minister of Company Estate Reforms, Tea and Rubber Estates Related Crops Cultivation and Factories Modernization and Tea and Rubber Export Promotion, said during a project inauguration in the town of Rambukanna, quoted by state-owned Daily News.

The government's Teas Small Holdings Development Authority is expected to provide training on tea cultivation for coconut plantation owners.

The initiative aims to increase annual tea leaf production from the current 290 million kg to 350 million kg by 2024. -Xinhua



























COLOMBO, Nov 29: Sri Lanka's coconut plantations stand to increase revenue by 60 per cent with the introduction of tea as an undergrowth crop, state media citing a government official reported here Saturday."About 3,000 tea plants can be grown on an acre of coconut plantation, which can increase the annual income by 60 per cent. The government will provide cultivation subsidies for this purpose, especially technical and financial assistance for irrigation purposes," Kanaka Herath, State Minister of Company Estate Reforms, Tea and Rubber Estates Related Crops Cultivation and Factories Modernization and Tea and Rubber Export Promotion, said during a project inauguration in the town of Rambukanna, quoted by state-owned Daily News.The government's Teas Small Holdings Development Authority is expected to provide training on tea cultivation for coconut plantation owners.The initiative aims to increase annual tea leaf production from the current 290 million kg to 350 million kg by 2024. -Xinhua