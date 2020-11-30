

60pc discount on Artisan’s gift card at Evaly

With these purchased gift cards from evaly.com.bd, a e-commerce-based marketplace, customers will be able to buy clothes and other lifestyle products from all artisan outlets across the country, says a press release.

Artisan products can also be purchased at home delivery facility by ordering online from Evaly.

To this end, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed between the two companies at Evaly's head office in Dhanmondi. Shamima Nasrin, chairman of Evaly, and Ali Ahamad Rasel, Managing Director of Artisan, signed on behalf of their respective organizations. Among others, Mohammad Abu Taher Saddam, Senior Manager (Business Development), Evaly; Salma Hamid Eshita, Assistant Manager (Business Development), Shameem Alam, Chief Operating Officer, Artisan and M Hasan Aupo, Manager (Operation) were present.



















