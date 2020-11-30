Video
Monday, 30 November, 2020
MBSTU presents report on bringing new relief for women

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Desk

Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University (MBSTU) has organized an event on Saturday to present a study report titled - "Safety and Efficacy of curcumin based formulated food (Karkuma Super Food) on Premenstrual Syndrome Symptoms: A Randomized Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Trial," that has the potential to introduce a whole new relief in the lives of all women.
Curcumin is a bright yellow chemical produced by Curcuma longa plants. It is the principal curcuminoid of turmeric (Curcuma longa), a member of the ginger family, Zingiberaceae. It is sold as an herbal supplement, cosmetics ingredient, food flavoring, and food coloring.
Held at the university campus at Santosh in Tangail with the aim to verify the effectiveness of 'functional food,' the research was conducted by Prof. Dr. Khaleda Islam, Institute of Nutrition and Food Science, University of Dhaka (DU) and Prof. Dr. A.K. Obidul Huq, Food Technology and Nutritional Science department, MBSTU, says a press release.
Especially capable of lessening women's premenstrual syndrome (PMS), 'Karkuma Super Food' formulated & produced by Organic Nutrition Ltd, shows no evident of side-effect on the consumers - as per the research.
MBSTU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Alauddin, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council (BARC) Dr. Shaikh Mohammad Bokhtiar, Professors of related subjects of 6/8 acclaimed universities of the country and senior scientists from various research institutes, including experts from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and UNICEF were present at the event, held at Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council (BARC), Farmgate, Dhaka.
Prof. Dr. Khaleda Islam, Institute of Nutrition and Food Science, DU and MBSTU carried out a study in the effectiveness and safety trial of the 'functional food' (Karkuma Super Food) produced using certified organic raw materials.
The raw materials used in producing Karkuma super food were USDA organic certified, imported from reliable sources around the world.
Organic Nutrition Limited has been conducting numerous researches on 'functional food' in Bangladesh and abroad for a long time. Besides, the company has been taking necessary measures to enhance mass awareness regarding the positive sides of 'functional food.


