Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 November, 2020, 8:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Learning must go on during Covid: BUET VC

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder and South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) Vice President A K M Delwer Hussain among others attend a session at the ICMAB in the capital late on Saturday.

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder and South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) Vice President A K M Delwer Hussain among others attend a session at the ICMAB in the capital late on Saturday.

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) organized a session on "The inauguration session of Skill Development Program (SDP) for students & Launching of CMA Directory Mobile App" at its campus in the capital late on Saturday.
Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder and South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) Vice President  A K M Delwer Hussain attended the event as the chief guest and special guest respectively.
Prof. Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder congratulated the institute for its modern effort to learning and skill development. He said that, accounting is very relevant and important skill for the engineers, because their technical skill also requires the capacity of proper calculation.
He gave importance on learning and mentioned that, through technological help we must continue our learning process in this COVID period, make us ready for the upcoming changes and become capable to work in the upcoming era of 4thindustrial revolution. He also launched the 'CMA Directory Mobile app' during the programme.
SAFA VP A K M. Delwer Hussain said that, Skill development is such an important thing for any professional that it defines the result of their career. CMA professionals are very much capable to work for the development of the nations' economy. He requested the chief guest to tell about the CMA professionals on a positive note in various places and incorporate them in different relevant works with BUET.
ICMAB President Md. Jasim Uddin Akond in his vote of thanks mentioned about the importance of skill development for learners from all phase and become capable to give their effort for the development of this country.
Standard Bank Limited Additional Managing Director Md. Touhidul Alam Khan, ICMAB Vice-Presidentand Chairman, Education Committee Md. Mamunur Rashid, ICMAB Treasurer. Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury, ICMAB Secretary  Md. Munirul Islam also addressed the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Commerce Event
Why more Dubai tenants are paying rents in one cheque now
Canada grants poultry, egg producers aid over free trade losses
HSBC considers exit from US retail banking: FT
UAE banks’ assets up 7.6pc at Dh3.25 trillion
Stocks rise for 4th running day amid choppy trade
Lanka’s coconut plantations to increase revenue by 60pc
Indian farmers defiant against reform


Latest News
US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of virus in weeks ahead: Fauci
OIC’s CFM ends concerning on Rohingya, Islamophobia, Palestine issues
Two DU teachers terminated for staying abroad without permission
Indonesian volcano belches huge tower of smoke and ash
Hasan for protecting rivers to save country
DoE fines Tk 8 lakh for cutting hills
Khaja Miah to join as information secretary Monday
Mominul out of Bangabandhu T20 Cup with fractured finger
DRU election on Monday, 41 candidates contesting for 21 posts
Khulna, Dhaka eying to bounce back in winning way
Most Read News
Ctg on IT highway: Hi-Tech Park at Kalurghat next year
29 COVID deaths reported in 24 hrs
Income tax return submission deadline won't be extended: NBR chairman
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud handing
1,200 Rohingyas to be shifted from Cox's Bazar to Bhasan Char on Dec 3-4
Major changes in education on way
Research and technology required to combat invisible force
Maradona-magic, mania, madness to memories
Minor girl found dead after 6hrs of missing in Bandarban
PM Hasina lays foundation-stone of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft