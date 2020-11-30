Learning must go on during Covid: BUET VC



Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder and South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) Vice President A K M Delwer Hussain among others attend a session at the ICMAB in the capital late on Saturday.

Prof. Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder congratulated the institute for its modern effort to learning and skill development. He said that, accounting is very relevant and important skill for the engineers, because their technical skill also requires the capacity of proper calculation.

He gave importance on learning and mentioned that, through technological help we must continue our learning process in this COVID period, make us ready for the upcoming changes and become capable to work in the upcoming era of 4thindustrial revolution. He also launched the 'CMA Directory Mobile app' during the programme.

SAFA VP A K M. Delwer Hussain said that, Skill development is such an important thing for any professional that it defines the result of their career. CMA professionals are very much capable to work for the development of the nations' economy. He requested the chief guest to tell about the CMA professionals on a positive note in various places and incorporate them in different relevant works with BUET.

ICMAB President Md. Jasim Uddin Akond in his vote of thanks mentioned about the importance of skill development for learners from all phase and become capable to give their effort for the development of this country.

Standard Bank Limited Additional Managing Director Md. Touhidul Alam Khan, ICMAB Vice-Presidentand Chairman, Education Committee Md. Mamunur Rashid, ICMAB Treasurer. Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury, ICMAB Secretary Md. Munirul Islam also addressed the event.













