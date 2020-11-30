Video
External debt to private sectors dropped in FY20

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

External debt to the country's private sector dropped in the past fiscal year (FY20) due to the outbreak of Covid-19.
The outstanding stock of the private sector external debt dropped to $14.08 billion at the end of June this year from $14.21 billion at the end of June 2019, according to data available at the Bangladesh Bank.
Thus, external debt in net term declined by $115.60 million in the past fiscal year.
BB data also showed that short-term external debt in the private sector declined by $388.30 million during the period under review while the long-term external debt increased by $272.70 million.
Among the long-term debt, commercial borrowing increased by 23.40 per cent in the last fiscal year. It was around 23 per cent of the total external debt of the private sector in FY20.
Suppliers credit, having a very small share of below 2.0 per cent of the total debt basket, increased by around 7.60 per cent.
Borrowing through multilateral, bilateral, and other sources declined during the year under review.


