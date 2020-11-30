Video
28.23pc of Padma Bridge Rail Link Project implemented

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Representational image.

Work on Padma Bridge Rail Link Project is going on with an overall 28.23 percent progress so far despite the adverse situation created by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.
The 169 kilometer rail line and train communications from Mawa to Bhanga will be opened along with the Padma Bridge project in the middle of next year, officials said. Padma Bridge project has only one span left to be installed to declared end of construction.
BSS Adds: Talking to BSS, Project Director of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project Engineer Golam Fakhruddin A Chowdhury said the 'Padma Bridge Rail Link Construction Project' is establishing rail link between Mawa and Bhanga via Janjira and Shibchar through the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.
"The project will be implemented within June, 2024. We have already completed 28.23 percent works. The construction of the rail link is moving fast," he added.
Under the fast-track project, he said, the Bangladesh Railway is implementing the project to connect the capital with Jashore with a 169km rail line for Taka 39,246.79 crore, with Exim Bank of China providing Taka 21,036.70 crore as loan.
The Chinese government-nominated contractor China Railway Group Limited is implementing the project under China G2G system, he added.
After completing the project, Fakhruddin said, it will improve accessibility to the capital city Dhaka with central and south western regions of the country through Padma Bridge covering new areas of Munshiganj, Shariatpur, Madaripur and Narail districts.
He said the project will establish alternate railway connectivity linking Dhaka-Jessore-Khulna with 212.05 km shorter route and improved operational facilities.
"It will also establish another sub-route of Trans-Asian Railway Network in Bangladesh and introduce national, regional and International Freight and BG container train service as this route will be free from speed and load restriction for carrying containers," he added.
Fakhruddin, also an additional secretary, said the project will create opportunity to construct 2nd line in this route and connect Barisal and Payra Sea Port in future.
It will contribute in the socio-economic development in that region and thus minimize regional disparity and also contribute GDP growth of approximate 1 percent in the country's national economy, he added.
Construction work of Padma Multipurpose Bridge under financing of Bangladesh government is going on and targeted to be completed by middle of the year 2021.
The Padma Multipurpose Bridge provides four lanes for road traffic on top deck and in bottom deck a Broad-gauge Single Railway Track. With the view to connect Dhaka with South-west part of the country within shortest possible period, construction of a rail link between Dhaka and Jessore earned prime importance.
The total route length is around 169 km which has been divided into four (4) sections, Section-1: Dhaka - Gandaria (3km), Section-2: Gandaria - Mawa (37km), Section - 3: Mawa - Bhanga Junction - Bhanga (42km) and Section -4: Bhanga Junction - Jessore (87km).
To operate trains up to Mawa over Padma Multipurpose Bridge, construction of Section-3: Mawa-Bhanga is targeted to be completed by the completion of Padma Multipurpose Bridge construction.
Mawa, the eastern part of Padma Multipurpose Bridge, will be connected with the existing network of Western Zone of Bangladesh Railway through Bhanga-Faridpur-Pachuria-Rajbari section.
Construction works of other three (3) sections will also be commenced at the same time to connect Jessore with the Capital City Dhaka via Padma Multipurpose Bridge.
On February 27, the 39th span of the 6.15-kilometre Padma Bridge was installed making 5,850-km of the main structure of the bridge visible.


