BMCCI, BASIS, MDEC for new business opportunities

Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI), Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) on Sunday signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for creating new business opportunities.

BMCCI President Raquib Mohammad Fakhrul (Rocky) and BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir signed the MoU for their respective sides at the BMCCI office in the city, said a press release.

The MoU was aimed at creating a bridge between the ICT Industry of Bangladesh and Malaysia to explore and take advantage of the opportunities.

BASIS vice president (Finance) Mushfiqur Rahman, executive, Corporate Affairs, Moon Mondal Rajib, BMCCI Secretary General Mahbubul Alam, Joint Secretary General Dato' Goonahalam Subramaniam, and treasurer Syed Moinuddin Ahmed were present on the occasion.


























