‘Date for filing tax returns runs out today’

NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said on Sunday that the time for submitting income tax returns this year will run out Monday. It will not be extended anymore. "The deadline will end on Monday, he said.

The taxpayers would be able to get additional time now by making an application to deputy commissioners of taxes. Commissioners have been asked to be flexible on granting time for filing tax returns, he said at a press briefing at NBR headquarters in Dhaka.

He also said that field offices were asked not to be harsh on imposing penalty for delay in submission of tax returns.

According to NBR, 14.21 lakh taxpayers submitted tax returns up to November 26 against 12.58 lakh tax returns filed by the same day of 2019. As per Income Tax Ordinance-1984, November 30 is the last day of tax returns submission for individual taxpayers.

Taxpayers, however, might get additional time up to two months by filing the application to DCT and another two months with approval from inspecting joint commissioner.

Taxpayers, however, were required to pay penalty and delay fees for additional time for returns submission.

The number of taxpayers' identification holders was 50.72 lakh up to June 30, 2020. According to the tax law, all TIN holders, with some exceptions, were required to file tax returns.













