Monday, 30 November, 2020, 8:47 AM
Airbus signs deal with BSMRAAU to foster young talent

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Correspondent

Airbus on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) to provide its students world class pilot training and maintenance engineering skills.
The MoU underlines Airbus' strong commitment towards supporting the expansion of Bangladesh's aviation infrastructure, which can be a key accelerator of the country's already impressive economic growth.
"For Airbus, Bangladesh is not just a promising market. Airbus stands ready to support the holistic development and modernisation of Bangladesh's aerospace industry. We are proud to partner with BSMRAAU to nurture talent and foster innovation in aviation domain. Under this partnership Airbus shall make available its industry leading technological expertise and training capabilities to develop aerospace related skill sets," said Remi Maillard, President of Airbus, South Asia.
The Airbus training programme will cover undergraduate and graduate students studying to become pilots and maintenance engineers. Airbus will help design the study material and syllabus and its trainers will conduct classroom courses for a select duration every year. The company will also offer five internships a year.
"As a world leader in the aerospace industry, Airbus has a wealth of experience in training fresh talent in every aspect of this profession. This collaboration reflects the university's vision to become a leading institute in the field of aerospace," said Air Vice Marshal AHM Fazlul Haque, the founding Vice Chancellor of BSMRAAU.
A public university, BSMRAAU admitted its first batch of students in January, 2020. As aviation and space technology in Bangladesh evolves, the university aims to meet emerging demand for professionals across various industries, particularly aviation and aerospace, which is a major economy boosting and high-end jobs generating sector.
Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019, it generated revenues of € 70 billion and employed a workforce of around 135,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies.
In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.


