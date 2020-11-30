MCCI for reducing export tax at source to 0.25pc

The Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has demanded that tax at source or TDS on export should be reduced to 0.25 per cent for all sectors and to continue it unchanged for at least three years.

Existing TDS on exports is against the principle of income tax and a huge disincentive for export growth and tax compliance and has surfaced as one of the biggest burdens for export and business growth, the tradesaid in a letter to the NBR.

MCCI president Nihad Kabir wrote the letter to National Board of Revenue chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem on November 15 in this regard.

The letter said, " in reality, TDS has turned out to be an export sales tax rather than a tax on anticipated profit on export,' it claimed. The government in the budget for the current fiscal 2020-21 has set the tax at source on export at 0.50 per cent. The rate, however, remained fixed at 1 per cent in Income Tax Ordinance 1984.

The trade body also gave a copy of the letter to finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, industry minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, commerce minister Tipu Munshi, prime minister's adviser on private industry and investment Salman F Rahman and prime minister's principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus.

The trade body said businesses in almost all the sectors of the economy have suffered severe challenges amid the current pandemic. Almost every sector and enterprise had moved downward growth. Revenue generation also declined adversely impacting the business community.

MCCI said, reduction of TDS for export is a very important issue for business sustainability especially in the manufacturing. But it has surfaced the biggest burdens for export businesses to run smoothly and has turned out to be completely untenable for export growth, particularly for non-RMG sectors.

Nihad said the way it has been applied is not at all business-friendly and regrettably, the rates are decided arbitrarily with no prior consultation with the stakeholders, she said.

'Most of the time, TDS rates are published in the Finance Act and with no prior idea what rate would apply in coming years, causing total uncertainly in its future application, and future financial planning for the businesses,' she said.

Besides, there has not been any example of refunds of excess TDS paid to any exporter, which has made TDS a major disincentive for export. MCCI said the tax must be accepted as the full and final settlement of all income tax on export earnings. It has called for a positive decision without delay.















