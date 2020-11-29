Video
Sunday, 29 November, 2020
BNP protests renaming ‘Mughaltuli Shaheed Zia School’

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

BNP on Saturday strongly condemned and protested the renaming of 'Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman High School at Mughaltuli in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), saying it is an act of "political vengeance" of the current government.
In a statement, party secretary general Mirza
Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged that the DSCC authorities have changed the name of the school as Puran Mughaltuli High School "ignoring the demand of the local people" and their sentiment.
"When a decision to change the name of the school had been taken, BNP and local people immediately registered their protest against it. We had urged the city corporation to refrain from such a vindictive measure, but it's regrettable that they didn't pay heed to any demand of people," he alleged.
In recognition of Zia's glorious and courageous role in the Liberation War and his contributions to building a modern and prosperous Bangladesh, Sadeque Hossain Khoka, the BNP leader the then elected mayor of Dhaka City Corporation, established the 'Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman High School' at the initiative of the city corporation in 2006. Fakhrul alleged that Dhaka South City Corporation has changed the name of the school driven by the "politics of vengeance and distortion of history of the present government".
"We strongly condemn and protest this move. The current fascist regime made many attempts to erase the name of Ziaur Rahman from people's hearts for over the last 12 years, but failed, and won't be able to do that ever," he said.    -UNB


