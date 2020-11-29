Ctg on IT highway: Hi-Tech Park at Kalurghat next year

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 28: The port city will have a full-fledged Hi-Tech Park next year.

In this regard a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Chattogram City Corporation and Hi-Tech Park Authority was signed at the City Corporation Bhaban for setting up a Hi-Tech Park at Kalurghat BFDC area. A Software Park has been inaugurated on the 6th to 11th floors of the Agrabad Bangkok Singapore Market in March of 2019.

The Hi-Tech Park will be set up over 11.65 acres of land in Kalurghat.

As a part of the project, the construction works of Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre was opened on Saturday at the project site in Kalurghat.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak formally inaugurated the event. The six-storied Centre will be constructed on 1.71 acres of land at a cost of TK 46.76 crore.

Meanwhile, an IT Park is being built on CCC lands in Chandgaon area adjoining BFIDC road and on the 6th to 11th floors of Agrabad Bangkok Singapore Market at a cost of Tk 200 crore.

According to the MoU, CCC and Hi-Tech Park will share 50-50 income from the IT Park for the next 30 years.

The Hi-Tech Park has been established on six to eleven floor of Singapore-Bangkok Market at Agrabad Commercial Area at a cost of Tk 30 crore. The construction works have already been completed.

Besides, Chattogram University is also going to build a Hi-tech Park. In this connection a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Chattogram University and Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA) was signed on May 23 in 2019.

The Bangabandhu Hi-tech Park will be set up over 100 acres of land sponsored by the Chattogram University.

With the setting up of the Hi-Tech Park on the campus, the Chattogram University would be turned into a world standard academic Institute. The teachers and the students of the university will be benefitted from the park in the field of research.

Meanwhile, the construction works of the first IT Business Incubator had been inaugurated at Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) on December 2019 last. With the completion of those IT centres and Hi-Tech Park, the Port City of Chattogram will be the centre of the country's digital trade and commerce as well as an IT-based city.







