36 Covid deaths, 1,908 new cases in 24 hours

Thirty-six more people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday, raising the death toll from the deadly virus in the country to 6,580, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The death rate stands at 1.43 percent.

At least 1,908 new infections were recorded during the time, taking the total number of people infected to 4,60,619, the release added.

Besides, 2,209 Covid-19 patients have recovered across the country in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries now stands at 3,75,885 and the recovery rate at 81.60 percent.

A total of 14,012 samples were tested at 118 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,743,592 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Among the 36 deceased, 28 were men and eight were women. They all died at different hospitals across the country. Of the deceased, 30 died in Dhaka, three in Khulna and one each in Chattogram, Barishal and Rangpur.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims' shows that 5,052 of the total deceased were men and 1,528 were women. A total 171 patients Covid-19 patients were taken into isolation while 82 left isolation units in the last 24 hours. Now, 12,805 people are staying at different isolation units across the country.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The infections reached 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 6,000 on November 4.

However, as the whole world is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 61,585,651on Saturday, according to the data compiled by John Hopkins University (JHU).

Besides, 1,441, 875 people have died so far from the virus infection, the data showed.

Coronavirus is affecting 191 countries and territories around the world since the first cases were reported in China in December last year.







