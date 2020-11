AL announces candidates for 25 municipalities

The ruling Awami League on Saturday picked its candidates for contesting the elections to 25 municipalities slated for December 28.

The names of the candidates were finalised at a meeting of the Awami League Local Government Representative Nomination Board held at Ganobhaban with AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The candidates, who have been nominated for contesting the polls to 25 municipalities in the first phase, are:

Rangpur Division: Zakia Sultana (Panchaghar), M KashirulnAlam (Pirganj), M Khawja Moin Uddin (Fulbari), M Ahsanul Huq Chowdhury (Badarganaj) and M Kaziul Islam (Kurigram).

Rajshahi Division: M Rabiul Islam (Puthia), M Abbas Ali (Katakhali), Monir Akther Khan Toru Lodi (Shahjadpur) and Shakhwat Hossain Shakho (Chatmohor).

Khulna Division: Al Masum Murshed (Khoksha), Sajat Kumar Biswas (Chalna) and Reazul Islam Zoardar (Chuadanga).

Barishal Division: ABM Golam Kabir (Betagi), A Barek Molla (Kuakata), M Giauddin Bepari (Ujirpur) and M Lokman Hossain Dakua (Bakerganj).

Mymensingh Division: SM Iqbal Hossain Suman (Gafargaon) and M Abdul Hannan Talukder (Madan).

Sylhet Division: Biswajit Roy (Dirai), Abul Imam M Kamran Chowdhury (Borolekha) and M Masuduzzaman Masuq (Shayestaganj).

Chattagram Division: Badiul Alam (Sitakunda).