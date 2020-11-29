Arrest Hefazat men who oppose Bangabandhu  sculpture



Muktijuddho Mancha blocked Shahbagh intersection in the capital for one hour on Saturday, demanding arrest of Maulana Mamunul Haque, Joint Secretary General of Hefazat-e-Islam and Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim, Senior Naib-e-Amir of Islami Andolan Bangladesh for opposing the establishment of Bangabandhu's sculpture. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The platform also gave the authorities a 24-hour ultimatum to arrest the duo and demanded exemplary punishment to them for insulting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and opposing the construction of Bangabandhu's sculpture.

The protesters placed a seven-point demand that includes construction of sculptures of Bangabandhu at all educational institutions and in districts and upazilas, imposing ban on religion-based politics in Bangladesh and on political activities at mosques and madrasas.

The Mancha leaders also demanded punishment for those who are spreading rumours at religious gatherings and on social media

They called for reforms in the madrasa education system and formation of monitoring cells to prevent incidents of sexual harassment at madrasas.

The protesters held a rally at 3:30pm and later took out a procession from Raju Sculpture on Dhaka University campus.

The Mancha also announced to form human chains and hold protest rallies across the country on December 1 if the demands were not met.

The protest programme was organized a day after Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh chief Junaid Babunagari threatened to tear down all statues in the country.







