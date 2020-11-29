Major changes in education on way

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) will recommend for not holding any public review up to Class-X and not to separate students into groups-- Science, Humanities and Business Studies-from Class IX.

Proposal has also put forth to change all the textbooks of Primary, Secondary and Higher Secondary levels in the time period between 2022 and 2026.

This measure has been taken to impart equal skills to all the students. However, the division of the disciplines will start from the Class XI.

Regarding this academic changes NCTB Chairman Narayan Chandra Saha said, "As the revision has been delayed due to corona pandemic, the revised books of Class VIII will be given in 2023 and Class X in 2024." There will be no divisions in these books.

According to the NCTB, all academic activities are lagging behind for a year due to the delay in revising the curriculum. The revised curriculum will be implemented from 2021. The departments of Humanities, Science and Commerce will to be abolished in Class IX at the secondary level from 2022.

But, due to the delay in preparing the curriculum, the division in Class IX will be eliminated in 2023 and the division in Class X will be eliminated in 2024.

However, in the new curriculum, the pressure of reading content will be reduced and importance will be given to continuous evaluation. Number and time will be reduced in the examinations. Technical education will be made life-oriented in the new curriculum.

The textbook revision for Primary, Secondary and Higher Secondary classes was to be completed between 2021 and 2025. But due to Corona situation, refinement is being done from 2022.

The revision will end in 2026 with the revision of the books of Class XII of the Higher Secondary too.

The continuous assessment method would be applied till Class-X while students would appear in public examinations in five subjects - Bangla, English, mathematics, social science and science according to the guidelines of the NCTB.

However, according to the guidelines, students must study 10 subjects from Class-VI to Class XII, which also states that children can select the disciplines according to their expectations in Class-XI and Class-XII, but study Bangla, English and ICT as compulsory subjects.

NCTB Chairman Narayan also said in the year of 2022, students will get revised books for Class I, Class II and Class VI. This year, an initiative has been taken to deliver new books to pre-primary students above 4 years of age. If not possible, then students will get new books in 2023.

In 2023, students will get Class III, Class IV, Class VIII and Class IX books, according to NCTB sources. An initiative to send new books to pre-primary students above 5 years of age is under way this year. It will be supported, if not possible, in 2024.

On the other hand Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni told parliament that the textbooks based on the latest curriculums would be distributed from 2022 and the groupings based on Science, Humanities and Business Studies from Class IX would be abolished on the same year. At present the curriculums developed in 2012 are being followed. The NCTB in 2017 initiated the new curriculum development project and set a target of publishing new textbooks in 2021.

"Proposal of abolishing the PEC examinations at the end of Class-V and JSC at the end of Class-VIII and other exams is a good initiative. I always appreciate this kind of government decision but government needed to take this decision earlier," Former Education Secretary Nazrul Islam Khan said.

He added, "This decision is good for all but must be executed with good planning and expertise. The government needs to ensure 360 degree plan for the execution of this project. But besides all this hopes we need to be very careful about class assessment process and evaluation process so that all the student and the nation can reap benefit from this kind of mega decision."

Two-year pre-primary piloting of 2,633 primary schools is scheduled to start in 2021. Currently it is a one-year pre-primary programme. Piloting will be done by admitting children above 4 years of age. New curriculum books were to be given to these children from 2021. It may now happen in 2023 just because of Corona. Similarly, refined textbooks for children above 5 years of age will be given next year.







