Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 November, 2020, 1:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

President, PM reiterate support to independent Palestinian state

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Diplomatic Correspondent

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have reaffirmed Bangladesh's position for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the pre-1967 borders.
In separate messages on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, the President and Prime Minister also reiterated Bangladesh's unwavering support for the inalienable rights of the people of Palestine.
"On the International Day of Solidarity with the
Palestinian people, Bangladesh reiterates its unswerving support for the inalienable rights of the people of Palestine. We reaffirm our principled position in favour of the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian State within pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem (Al Quds Al-Sharif) as its capital under a two-state solution," said the President in his message on Saturday.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her message said, "We reaffirm our principled position in favour of the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian State within pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem (Al Quds Al-Sharif) as its capital under a two-state solution."
She said Bangladesh has remained consistent in this position from the very beginning of its statehood. "We call for an end to the repeated violation of human rights and international humanitarian principles in Palestine by the occupying Israeli forces. The international community must show urgency for the cause and redouble efforts seeking to find a durable, peaceful, and just solution to the Palestine crisis in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative, and the Quartet Road Map," said the Prime Minister.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
In fresh blow to Trump, US court rejects Pennsylvania election case
BNP protests renaming ‘Mughaltuli Shaheed Zia School’
Ctg on IT highway: Hi-Tech Park at Kalurghat next year
Khamenei vows revenge for scientist's killing
36 Covid deaths, 1,908 new cases in 24 hours
AL announces candidates for 25 municipalities
Communal forces out to create debate over Bangabandhu sculpture: Quader
Arrest Hefazat men who oppose Bangabandhu  sculpture


Latest News
Recruitment exam of seven banks postponed
Oxygen plants at 13 more hospitals
Bangladesh disburses US$500,000 to OIC over Rohingya genocide case
President, PM reaffirm Bangladesh’s position on independent Palestinian state
Hussein Ibrahim Taha new OIC Secretary General
Kamal off to Singapore to take follow up treatment
BERC asked to regulate LPG price: Nasrul Hamid
Tobacco companies exploit Covid-19 pandemic for their benefit
Mahmudullah blames batting debacle for second straight defeat
Hasan alerts all against conspirators who resort to evil designs
Most Read News
4 killed in Gopalganj bus accident
‘My Dream’
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24 hrs in country
Lost and Found Shahreen
2 Narsingdi BCL leaders arrested in rape, attempt to rape cases
Burnt petrol pump worker dies at Dhaka hospital
Actress Faria splits with husband Opu
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ avenged defeat in the Falklands
No C-19 negative certificates: Around 100 BD nationals stuck at Benapole
Pig guts fly in Taiwan parliament protest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft