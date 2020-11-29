President, PM reiterate support to independent Palestinian state

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have reaffirmed Bangladesh's position for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the pre-1967 borders.

In separate messages on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, the President and Prime Minister also reiterated Bangladesh's unwavering support for the inalienable rights of the people of Palestine.

"On the International Day of Solidarity with the

Palestinian people, Bangladesh reiterates its unswerving support for the inalienable rights of the people of Palestine. We reaffirm our principled position in favour of the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian State within pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem (Al Quds Al-Sharif) as its capital under a two-state solution," said the President in his message on Saturday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her message said, "We reaffirm our principled position in favour of the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian State within pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem (Al Quds Al-Sharif) as its capital under a two-state solution."

She said Bangladesh has remained consistent in this position from the very beginning of its statehood. "We call for an end to the repeated violation of human rights and international humanitarian principles in Palestine by the occupying Israeli forces. The international community must show urgency for the cause and redouble efforts seeking to find a durable, peaceful, and just solution to the Palestine crisis in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative, and the Quartet Road Map," said the Prime Minister.









