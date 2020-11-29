Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 November, 2020, 1:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

2 newborns found dead in Chattogram

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Police recovered bodies of two newborns abandoned in a box near Bandar Police Station in Chattogram city on Saturday evening.
Aloke Biswas, additional deputy commissioner (port) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, said some children, who used to collect papers and scrap, saw the bodies of the babies inside a box in a ditch just 50 yards away on the opposite side of Bandar Police Station and informed police.
On information, police recovered the bodies, he said. The deceased primarily looked like twins and they were wrapped in a piece of cloth inside the box. Police are investigating the incident, he added.    -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud handing
2 newborns found dead in Chattogram
Suspected North Korean hackers targeted Covid vaccine maker AstraZeneca: Sources
BNP blames “ruling party-backed miscreants” for slum fire
Commerce minister for full implementation of PTA among OIC countries
Now 5th grader ‘raped’ in Bagerhat; youth arrested
Bangladesh, Denmark to work together on climate change issues
Kerry vows to seek greater climate goals


Latest News
Recruitment exam of seven banks postponed
Oxygen plants at 13 more hospitals
Bangladesh disburses US$500,000 to OIC over Rohingya genocide case
President, PM reaffirm Bangladesh’s position on independent Palestinian state
Hussein Ibrahim Taha new OIC Secretary General
Kamal off to Singapore to take follow up treatment
BERC asked to regulate LPG price: Nasrul Hamid
Tobacco companies exploit Covid-19 pandemic for their benefit
Mahmudullah blames batting debacle for second straight defeat
Hasan alerts all against conspirators who resort to evil designs
Most Read News
4 killed in Gopalganj bus accident
‘My Dream’
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24 hrs in country
Lost and Found Shahreen
2 Narsingdi BCL leaders arrested in rape, attempt to rape cases
Burnt petrol pump worker dies at Dhaka hospital
Actress Faria splits with husband Opu
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ avenged defeat in the Falklands
No C-19 negative certificates: Around 100 BD nationals stuck at Benapole
Pig guts fly in Taiwan parliament protest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft