2 newborns found dead in Chattogram

Police recovered bodies of two newborns abandoned in a box near Bandar Police Station in Chattogram city on Saturday evening.

Aloke Biswas, additional deputy commissioner (port) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, said some children, who used to collect papers and scrap, saw the bodies of the babies inside a box in a ditch just 50 yards away on the opposite side of Bandar Police Station and informed police.

On information, police recovered the bodies, he said. The deceased primarily looked like twins and they were wrapped in a piece of cloth inside the box. Police are investigating the incident, he added. -Agencies







