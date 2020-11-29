President, PM felicitate their counterparts on Independence Day of Mauritania

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina felicitated their respective counterparts on the occasion of Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania on Saturday.

The President, in his message, said Bangladesh and Mauritania enjoy cordial relations at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

He expressed hope that the bonds of friendship and cooperation existing between the two countries would be further strengthened for the prosperity of the two peoples in the days ahead.

In her message, the Prime Minister stated that Bangladesh values its amicable relations with Mauritania, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She said the existing ties of friendship, understanding and cooperation between the two countries would continue to thrive through concerted efforts in the coming days to the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

The President and the Prime Minister also extended good wishes for good health, happiness and long life of their respective counterparts and continued peace, advancement and prosperity for the brotherly people of Mauritania.