Sunday, 29 November, 2020, 1:00 AM
City News

Three held with yaba in Dhaka

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Police arrested three alleged drug traders from the city's Uttara area and seized 4,357contraband yaba pills from them on Saturday.
The arrested were AB Siddique, 53, Mohammad Alamgir Hossain,32, and Liton Biswas,40, said Kazi Abul Kalam Azad, Officer -in- Charge of Uttara West Police Station.
On a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive in the area and arrested them with yaba tablets after searching their bodies.
A case was filed with Uttara West Police Station.    -BSS


