Bhutanese PM wishes early recovery of Momen

In separate messages on Saturday, Dr. Lotay Tshering and Dr Tandi Dorji have wishes for the speedy recovery of Bangladesh's Foreign Minister, a release said on Saturday.

"I am concerned to hear the news that you (Dr Momen) are not keeping well due to COVID-19 and I send my wishes for your speedy recovery," the Bhutanese Prime said in a message written to Dr Momen on Friday.

The Bhutanese Prime Minister said he is confident that with good medical care and attention, Dr Momen will recover soon to resume your important responsibilities.

In a separate message, Bhutanese Foreign Minister Dr Dorji also wished for a quick recovery of Dr Momen.

Meanwhile, Bhutanese Foreign Secretary Kingya Singya wrote Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen wishing his speedy recovery.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

They are now in good health and remain in isolation at home following doctors' recommendations, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They both were scheduled to leave for Niger this morning (Wednesday) to attend the 47th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).








