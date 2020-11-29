Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 November, 2020, 1:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Deterioration of air quality causing health risks

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Deterioration of air quality causing health risks

Deterioration of air quality causing health risks

During the dry season, the quality of air normally gets deteriorated, due to lack of sufficient rainfall. In addition, without effective measures in place, our country's air is becoming poisonous day by day. As a result, the chances of suffering from respiratory diseases and infections are significantly higher; especially, during the ongoing pandemic, when people are more prone to such        sufferings.

However, the air quality of Dhaka is unhealthy, according to Air Quality Index (AQI); seemingly, this status is eternal for the capital's air. The AQI conduct their survey based on five criteria--Particulate Matter, NO2, Co, SO2, and Ozone. Due to the excessive presence of toxic elements in the air, the city has turned into an open gas chamber--causing slow poisoning to the city dwellers. The worst scenario of this pollution is: despite by being aware, there is no way to escape the danger. Capital's air is being polluted due to the operation of unauthorised brick kilns outside the city, unplanned industries, unfit vehicles, earth digging for infrastructure development       projects etc.

However, the health effects of air pollution are serious; remarkable number of deaths from stroke, lung cancer and heart disease are caused due to air pollution. It has become a global health concern, since nine out of ten people breathe polluted air  around the world nowadays. As a consequence, 7 million people die from different health complexities caused by air pollution every year.

People are little known about particulate matter--which is 2.5 micron or less in diameter--the most dangerous type of airborne pollution. These microscopic substances are small enough to enter the bloodstream via the respiratory system causing asthma, lung cancer and heart disease and other health complexities. Furthermore, maternal exposure to polluted air is associated with adverse birth outcomes, such as low birth weight, pre-term birth and small gestational age births. A medical report also suggests air pollution may affect diabetes and neurological development in children. Additionally, in extreme case, polluted air also hampers trees' and plant's normal life and smooth growth which ultimately affect food production and overall ecosystem.

During the dry season, respiratory problem is a common health issue. In addition, corona has added new dimension of suffering. Even though numerous factories have been shut down because of corona pandemic this year, the quality of air has not been improved much. Along with the ministry of environment, other stakeholders should come forward with their utmost effort to ensure safe air. It is an important issue to quell the spread of C-19 and ensure public health.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deterioration of air quality causing health risks
All criminals are equal, treat them as they are
Poor ranking of women entrepreneurs
'Golden Monir' and organized crime in Bangladesh
Antimicrobial resistance and potential threats  
Put on shields to fight second wave
PM’s patriotic message to Armed Forces
BD on the way to leave LDC group


Latest News
Recruitment exam of seven banks postponed
Oxygen plants at 13 more hospitals
Bangladesh disburses US$500,000 to OIC over Rohingya genocide case
President, PM reaffirm Bangladesh’s position on independent Palestinian state
Hussein Ibrahim Taha new OIC Secretary General
Kamal off to Singapore to take follow up treatment
BERC asked to regulate LPG price: Nasrul Hamid
Tobacco companies exploit Covid-19 pandemic for their benefit
Mahmudullah blames batting debacle for second straight defeat
Hasan alerts all against conspirators who resort to evil designs
Most Read News
4 killed in Gopalganj bus accident
‘My Dream’
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24 hrs in country
Lost and Found Shahreen
2 Narsingdi BCL leaders arrested in rape, attempt to rape cases
Burnt petrol pump worker dies at Dhaka hospital
Actress Faria splits with husband Opu
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ avenged defeat in the Falklands
No C-19 negative certificates: Around 100 BD nationals stuck at Benapole
Pig guts fly in Taiwan parliament protest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft