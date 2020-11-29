

Deterioration of air quality causing health risks



However, the air quality of Dhaka is unhealthy, according to Air Quality Index (AQI); seemingly, this status is eternal for the capital's air. The AQI conduct their survey based on five criteria--Particulate Matter, NO2, Co, SO2, and Ozone. Due to the excessive presence of toxic elements in the air, the city has turned into an open gas chamber--causing slow poisoning to the city dwellers. The worst scenario of this pollution is: despite by being aware, there is no way to escape the danger. Capital's air is being polluted due to the operation of unauthorised brick kilns outside the city, unplanned industries, unfit vehicles, earth digging for infrastructure development projects etc.



However, the health effects of air pollution are serious; remarkable number of deaths from stroke, lung cancer and heart disease are caused due to air pollution. It has become a global health concern, since nine out of ten people breathe polluted air around the world nowadays. As a consequence, 7 million people die from different health complexities caused by air pollution every year.



People are little known about particulate matter--which is 2.5 micron or less in diameter--the most dangerous type of airborne pollution. These microscopic substances are small enough to enter the bloodstream via the respiratory system causing asthma, lung cancer and heart disease and other health complexities. Furthermore, maternal exposure to polluted air is associated with adverse birth outcomes, such as low birth weight, pre-term birth and small gestational age births. A medical report also suggests air pollution may affect diabetes and neurological development in children. Additionally, in extreme case, polluted air also hampers trees' and plant's normal life and smooth growth which ultimately affect food production and overall ecosystem.



During the dry season, respiratory problem is a common health issue. In addition, corona has added new dimension of suffering. Even though numerous factories have been shut down because of corona pandemic this year, the quality of air has not been improved much. Along with the ministry of environment, other stakeholders should come forward with their utmost effort to ensure safe air. It is an important issue to quell the spread of C-19 and ensure public health.



