Sunday, 29 November, 2020, 1:00 AM
Advance Search
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Migratory birds have arrived in BD

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Dear Sir

The larger species of birds from Siberia, Nepal, China, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in India, escaping extreme cold in their homes, choose different parts of Bangladesh as their temporary habitat to spend the winter every year. A survey conducted earlier this month shows that more birds have already arrived than any other time in the country. It is expected that this figure might be even higher by January 2021. Usually, the migratory birds appear in the beginning of November, but this year they have been spotted since early September.

Migratory birds are excellent indicators of the state of the environment. They play a pivotal role in the ecosystem by eating insects and rodents as well as regulating potentially harmful pests. They also play a significant role in nutrient cycling, seed dispersal and flower pollination. Some birds produce guano too, a substance considered as one of nature's best fertilizers.

Many migratory birds' species are threatened by unsustainable hunting and poaching in many parts of the country. Some unconscious and non-sense folks kill migratory birds and get them for meals. Therefore, to ensure birds-friendly habitats and secured abodes for them, necessary measures should be taken by the authorities concerned.

Wares Ali Khan
Sadar, Narsingdi



