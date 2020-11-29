

First transgender madrasa, a commendable initiative



On the day of inauguration of the madrasa, the courtyard of the educational institution became filled with joy and laughter of the students. Little boys and girls recited the Holy Quran in a melodious manner. This scene was indeed beautiful but nothing new. New is the opening ceremony of a madrasa when 30-35 people of the third sex were seen reciting the Qur'an. This wonderful work has been done by Mufti Muhammad Abdur Rahman Azad and his companions. The first madrasa of the country for the transgender people, 'Dawatul Quran Madrasa of the third sex', was inaugurated in the Kamrangirchar area of the capital Dhaka.

According to the survey of the Department of Social Services, the number of transgender in Bangladesh is about 10 thousand. Although the transgender community is a small part of the total population of Bangladesh, it has been known as a neglected and backward group. The government has taken a program to bring them into the mainstream and to involve them in the overall development of the country by ensuring them several rights, social security and empowerment.



It can be estimated that this number is more than double or 3 times. There is a kind of fear among the people of Bangladesh about them. Although the government recognized them as third sex by law, the common public fails to accept them by heart. They are sometimes considered as the curse of the society. They have been living an oppressed, helpless, inhuman, medieval life. They make their living by collecting or begging money from the market, streets, public transports etc.



The aim of the community is to make money without any effort by intimidating the people in the capital. According to the transgender community, they have to stay ostracized in rural areas or district towns. That's why they moved to the metropolises. Divided in the name of different parties and organizations, they have resorted to extortion everywhere, starting from the elite areas. They are divided into groups and are raiding homes, shops, business centres and even offices assigning money. If they don't get paid at the appointed time, they create troubles.

By dancing and singing when a child is born in a house, they collect money. If their demands are not met, they force, abuse the housewife or the family members of the newborn. As a result, people are annoyed by their behaviour. A part of the transgender people also earn their living by engaging in sex trade.



We have to develop them as skilled citizens and provide employment. This requires public and private initiatives. In this case rich people of the society can come forward. The third sex community also need to be rehabilitated and developed as efficient citizens. Then they will no longer be a burden to society.



There are many welfare and charitable educational institutions for deaf, blind, physically challenged and orphan children in Bangladesh under public and private initiatives. However, the establishment of 'Dawatul Quran Third Gender Madrasa' is the first time that a free opportunity of mainstream education has been created for the people of the third gender.



This great and far-sighted initiative will be the first step towards gaining recognition in the social life of the transgender people and gaining all kinds of civic amenities. The government and the people thus should come forward to give them all their rights as human beings, as citizens and to provide them with a dignified livelihood.

The writer is a student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka

