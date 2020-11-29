

Research and technology required to combat invisible force



She works unrelentingly and we all act in harmony. I strongly believe that we will deal with this global coronavirus epidemic again under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter, the way we gained independence under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman in 1971. I'm confident that soon we will get rid of it and move on.



The government's ICT ministry is also trying to make sure that our unimaginable economic development achieved over the past decade is not derailed by the coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has provided a foundation for the development of this country as a new Bangladesh from the very beginning. Some of the plans are: vision 2021, 2030, 2041 (developed Bangladesh) and 2071. We will be celebrating 100 years of independence in 2061. We have a century-long dream for the delta. At present, in dealing with the catastrophe that has spread in the world, the doctors are at the forefront. At the same time, the police, the security forces, the local companies, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, and the universities have been working relentlessly to counter this scourge. We express our gratitude to them.



I do research and study information technology. I'd like to explore quantum computing from my 'Invisible Technology' writing at the moment, which can be addressed at this juncture. Individuals are dreamers. Dreamers can be brought to new heights by computers. As a consequence, people will be able to make airlines more modern and safer in the future. Even making jet software safer seems very difficult now; it will be possible in the future. There will be many planets and stars found further out. It will be possible to detect human cancer beforehand, which would save countless lives. The prediction for the weather would be more reliable, thereby reducing the death rate due to natural disasters someday.

In this regard, our ICT Ministry also cooperates as much as possible with them. University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC) also came forward. That's why I brought up the quantum computing issue. If, through science, we could invent quantum computers, I believe we could build biological sequences. We would beat any unseen power in this way. And we could even defeat any epidemics like coronavirus. I believe that one day no unknown force will be able to bring us to our knees as a result of research and science. People are going forward; they are not going to be left behind. One thing I want to say to students is that they need to gather knowledge. Even in the time of the Greek philosopher Socrates, the way of gaining knowledge had many obstacles. So, one has to be dedicated for learning.



And we need to know the language of the world to do this. Science, mathematics, and quantum computing are such languages. When we do quantum computing research and practice science and technology, we will go forward, it can be said for sure, and I really believe it.



In this moment of tragedy, I would like to say that the Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is running this country very successfully. In that situation, different government ministries are still operating. The Ministry of ICT, the Department of ICT, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Health are operating in tandem.



We have discipline and etiquette to observe. It is also important to be determined and motivated at the same time. At this moment, our compassion, humanity, and a spirit of cooperation are necessary. For unity, there is no substitute. We've got a lot of constraints but we have to accept everything. We are a poor country, a heavily populated one. We must protect our nation's people by keeping these problems in mind.



I strongly believe that we will become a developed Bangladesh by 2041. For the country's wellbeing, we have to study and research further. By adopting information technology, we will turn Bangabandhu's golden dream of Bengal into modern Bangladesh. A guiding force will be in place so that everyone can work together. The country is going to move forward, and we will move forward as well. We also dream of a beautiful future as expressed in the tune of the poet Satyendranath Dutta-

�Don't be terrified looking at the cloudy sky,'

The sun is laughing behind

Missing smile of the lost moon

Comes back in the darkness.�

Dr Md Sazzad Hossain is a member of University Grants Commission (UGC) and director of Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL)









