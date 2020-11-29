

Post C-19 care: Things you must do recovering from illness



For those who've contracted COVID-19 infection, the road to recovery can be, as looking down the barrel. Not only you have to deal with fatigue, breathlessness and other physical effects of the disease, but also live with the psychological impact of it. According to the American Psychological Association (APA), a study published in The Lancet Neurology in July 2020 and another published in The Lancet Psychiatry in June2020, even patients who've had mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 are likely to grapple with cognitive changes in the aftermath.



However, emerging pieces of evidence do point out that those who recover from COVID-19 may face several long-term issues including shortness of breath, fatigue, headaches and confusion. While a COVID-19 patient usually recovers in two to three weeks, studies have pointed out that they may suffer from kidney, lungs and heart ailments in post-recovery period. Other possible long-term impacts of COVID-19 include neurological conditions and mental health issues, as research shows that the disease can also attack the brain and central nervous system.



While the data is still limited and non-conclusive, it is still strongly advised to regularly monitor your post-recovery symptoms to look for any warning signs. There are ways you need to take care of yourself after testing negative for COVID-19. Coming out of it is seen as winning a war. Give yourself some time to slowly adjust to the old routine, taking one day at a time. Remember, you have just fought a ravaging illness and it is better to get into your old activities gradually, rather than just diving straight in. To gradually get back your memory and concentration levels on track, invest some time daily in relaxing tasks, games and exercises to revamp your brain.

Whether it is a nagging headache or a bout of breathlessness, it is important to pay attention to any warning signs that your body is not doing all right. Always inform your doctor if any such issues arise, post-recovery. If you have any chronic illness and have comorbid conditions, a person of senior age group, you take regular medication. It is strongly advised to monitor your symptoms like, checking blood pressure, sugar levels, and consult your healthcare provider if the drug dosage needs revision. If you are taking multiple medications, you must consult your physician before making any change.



While contracting COVID-19 may have given your body a certain degree of immunity from the disease, emerging studies have suggested that it is most likely temporary. The virus is mutating and changing its characteristics. Hence, continue wearing face masks in public places and practise social distancing, there is no place for complacency, wash your hands if you are at home, use sanitizers if outside. Who knows better than a post corona patient that prevention is better than cure?



As you are on a road to recovery, it is important to prioritise the most important tasks and leave everything else. Preserve your energy as much as possible and postpone unnecessary tasks for a later date. Understand that you do need proper care and rest to feel like yourself again. Hence, seek help whenever you need as it will help you conserve your energy and battle fatigue. Whether it is grocery shopping, cooking or household chores, accept the fact that your body needs enough time to recover right now and adjust your expectations with yourself accordingly.



Dizziness, headaches, diminished cognitive abilities like lack of concentration, memory recall and recognition and brain fog like thinking clearly is likely to show up. The World Health Organization mentions these difficulties may go away within weeks or months of you starting your recovery but for some people, they can last for a longer time. These difficulties can have an impact on your relationships, daily activities and your professional life as you get back to it, so you and your family should take them seriously.



It is recommended that you and your family recognise these difficulties related to attention, memory and thinking clearly, and adopt the following strategies to manage them. You have to adjust your expectations. It's quite natural for memory and concentration issues to come up after being unwell so don't let you down, not being able to get back to your old life and abilities immediately. Take your time, give your mind and body a chance to recuperate.



One should start brain exercises, start new activities or hobbies that stimulate the brain, like puzzles, games, memory exercises and reading. Start with achievable exercises, and gradually challenge you to increase efficiency. Get yourself prompt with actions, meetings, alarms and reminders can prompt you to get back to activities which you might be missing out on due to brain fog. These can also help you create a routine, which is one of the best ways to feel in control and get back to normal life.



Physical exercise is one of the most important, it revamps your brain. Exercising may be difficult if you're also dealing with fatigue and breathlessness, but gently and gradually introducing them back into your daily life will make you both physically and cognitively stronger. Breaking it down, remembering or concentrating on all the steps of a complicated action might be difficult, so break down the steps and take them one at a time. The actions mentioned above can come in handy here too.



Pace yourself while slowing down. Restlessness in times like these is understandable but you can't rush your mind and body back into order, especially in the aftermath of a disease like COVID-19. Get into your old activities gradually, and if it feels too overwhelming, then take time off to recover or talk to a specialist. Let others help you; accepting help from those you share your life with won't harm you.



It can make the recovery process easier and the cognitive difficulties less frustrating if you have company. Let your family and friends help you. In fact, ask them to join you in creating memory and concentration games. This will not only help you overcome your issues but also help those around you deal with stress. Remember that if at any point, your cognitive difficulties feel too overwhelming or severe; see a doctor to get help.

Dr Zubair Khaled Huq is Family Medicine, Gerontology, Public Health Specialist









