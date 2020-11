KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI, Nov 28: Abdul Salam Shikdar, Dalbuganj Union Parishad (UP) chairman in Kalapara Upazila of the district died of heart disease at Square Hospital in Dhaka about 6am on Friday. He was 61.

After his namaz-e-janaza on Dalbuganj High School field at 11am on Saturday, the UP chairman will be buried at his family graveyard.

He left behind two wives, five sons and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.