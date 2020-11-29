

Vegetable farming on floating bed popular at Fakirhat

Using this method, farmers are getting benefitted and becoming self-reliant.

Under this system, vegetables are being cultivated in different beels or water-logged areas.

The products grown in this method are being sent to other parts of the country after meeting local demands. Self-employment opportunities have also been created.

Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in the upazila is expanding the farming technique by encouraging growers through training and free distribution of seeds, fertilisers, and tools, said official sources.

Growers are not only cultivating vegetables, but also farming Aman in these lands, according to agriculture office.

To create self-employment and income sources for farmers and their families, the government undertook the 'Floating-bed Vegetables and Spices Production Technique Expansion in Flood and Water-Logging Prone Areas' project in 2013 funded by Climate Change Trust.

Under the project, an association comprising farmers was formed at Bashail Village under Fakirhat Union in the upazila. After getting trained up, the association members were given free seeds, money for making bed and necessary agro-tools.

For last several years, many farmers of the upazila had been growing vegetables on floating beds. Later, others joined being attracted by various facilities given officially.

According to sources at the DAE, presently vegetables are being cultivated in five hectares of land in the upazila using the method.

Agriculture Officer Agriculturist Nasrul Millat said a total of 50 farmers have so far been trained up in the upazila under the project. Besides these 50 farmers, many are growing saplings on floating beds with own initiative.

He also said the farming of different vegetables begins at the end of the Bengali month of Joishtha. At that time, farmers gather piles of hyacinth in special process. The piles rot within few days. Then those are used as beds. As these beds contain adequate organic fertilisers, the saplings grow fast.

He further said, "Vegetable farming on floating bed is a current process. We expect that very soon more farmers will be interested to receive training on floating bed farming."

Officer at the DAE Tanmay Dutt said, "We are encouraging farmers to adopt the farming technique. We took some farmers of Fakirhat to neighbouring Gopalganj District where they demonstrated the farming technique. The region's farmers have been attracted to this."

Farmer Rajab Ali Gazi of Sadar Union in Fakirhat said, "I have been growing vegetables and spices on floating beds for three years. I am now farming different vegetables on eight beds. I faced some difficulties primarily. But now I am self-reliant."

Another Joydeb Biswas of Lakhpur Union said, "I am farming vegetables on six beds. Each bed is cultivable for four times. After nurturing for first one month, the saplings are ready for sale. But, later the newly planted saplings can be sold within 15 to 20 days next. Flood or rain does not harm the beds."







