Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 November, 2020, 12:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Naogaon UP chairman suspended for irregularities

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6
Our Correspondent

MANDA, NAOGAON, Nov 28: A Union Parishad (UP) chairman has been suspended for irregularities and corruption in Manda Upazila of the district.
The Local Government Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry suspended Tentulia UP Chairman Brajendranath Saha for irregularities in distribution of subsidised rice at Tk 10 per kg.
During initial investigation, the allegations against him were proved.
In a letter, signed by Mohammad Iftekhar Ahmed, deputy secretary of the Local Government Division under the Ministry of Local Government, on November 19, the UP chairman was suspended under section 34 (1) of the Local Government (Union Parishad) Act 2009.
Copies of the letter have been sent to various departments of the concerned ministry including Naogaon deputy commissioner and Manda Upazila nirbahi officer (UNO).
Manda UNO Abdul Halim said he heard the matter, but did not receive any letter in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Vegetable farming on floating bed popular at Fakirhat
Naogaon UP chairman suspended for irregularities
Two detained in Noakhali
Four found dead in four districts
Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
Man dies of corona in Thakurgaon
Four nabbed in rape cases in 3 dists


Latest News
Recruitment exam of seven banks postponed
Oxygen plants at 13 more hospitals
Bangladesh disburses US$500,000 to OIC over Rohingya genocide case
President, PM reaffirm Bangladesh’s position on independent Palestinian state
Hussein Ibrahim Taha new OIC Secretary General
Kamal off to Singapore to take follow up treatment
BERC asked to regulate LPG price: Nasrul Hamid
Tobacco companies exploit Covid-19 pandemic for their benefit
Mahmudullah blames batting debacle for second straight defeat
Hasan alerts all against conspirators who resort to evil designs
Most Read News
4 killed in Gopalganj bus accident
‘My Dream’
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24 hrs in country
Lost and Found Shahreen
2 Narsingdi BCL leaders arrested in rape, attempt to rape cases
Burnt petrol pump worker dies at Dhaka hospital
Actress Faria splits with husband Opu
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ avenged defeat in the Falklands
No C-19 negative certificates: Around 100 BD nationals stuck at Benapole
Pig guts fly in Taiwan parliament protest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft