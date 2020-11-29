Naogaon UP chairman suspended for irregularities

MANDA, NAOGAON, Nov 28: A Union Parishad (UP) chairman has been suspended for irregularities and corruption in Manda Upazila of the district.

The Local Government Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry suspended Tentulia UP Chairman Brajendranath Saha for irregularities in distribution of subsidised rice at Tk 10 per kg.

During initial investigation, the allegations against him were proved.

In a letter, signed by Mohammad Iftekhar Ahmed, deputy secretary of the Local Government Division under the Ministry of Local Government, on November 19, the UP chairman was suspended under section 34 (1) of the Local Government (Union Parishad) Act 2009.

Copies of the letter have been sent to various departments of the concerned ministry including Naogaon deputy commissioner and Manda Upazila nirbahi officer (UNO).

Manda UNO Abdul Halim said he heard the matter, but did not receive any letter in this connection.





